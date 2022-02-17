Covid-19 cases in Alaska continue their downward trend, slowly returning to pre-Omicron surge numbers. Hospitalizations are declining as well, and health care providers — which were struggling with staffing shortages during the surge — are now less strained.
Cases
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 863 cases over the past two days. This includes 402 cases on Tuesday and another 461 cases on Wednesday.
There were 64 new cases in Fairbanks; 28 on Tuesday and 36 on Wednesday.
The peak of the Omicron surge in Alaska was in mid to late December, during the week of Dec. 12 to 19, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. While there has been a “steady decrease in cases” over the past few weeks, transmission rates are still high in Alaska. The state’s case count remains second in the nation.
McLaughlin noted that the entire state is still in the red for the high levels of virus spread, but he is hopeful that regions will begin to move into orange and yellow soon.
Hospitalizations
The state reported 53 new hospitalizations over the past two days. On Wednesday, 90 patients were hospitalized with Covid in Alaska, a decrease from 103 on Monday. This puts the hospitalization rate at roughly 8.6%. Of these patients, 21 are on ventilators. There are currently 143 patients in the Intensive CAre Unit, leaving 37 beds available.
Just five people are in the hospital due to Covid in Interior Alaska, with one patient on a ventilator. There are eight beds available in the ICU.
Despite the high number of cases, the Omicron variant was overall less severe and resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitals, however, were overwhelmed in a different way.
During the Omicron surge, health care providers were struggling to provide care because many employees were unable to work due to Covid infection or exposure. But, it appears that the worst has passed.
“The staffing situation has improved greatly,” said Foundation Health Partners spokesperson Kelly Atlee. According to Atlee, the number of employees out due to Covid-related reasons has been dropping for the past few weeks. On Wednesday, nine FHP employees were out due to Covid-related reasons.
Deaths
The state, which moved to reporting deaths once per week, reported 27 deaths on Wednesday. It is unclear how many of these deaths are recent.
The majority of the deaths were from the Southcentral region, primarily Anchorage and Wasilla. There was one death in Fairbanks, of a woman in her 70s, and one in North Pole, of a man in his 80s.
Vaccinations
Although cases are dropping, there is still a lot of transmission occurring in Alaska, so health officials continue to push vaccines and booster shots. This is particularly important due to waning immunity; it is recommended that people 12 years old and older should get boosted if it has been at least five months after a Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months after a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 69.5% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 62.1% have gotten two shots, and 26.5% are boosted.
This number is slightly lower in the Fairbanks North Star Borough; a total of 65% of residents received at least one shot.
Due to declining case numbers, treatments are more readily available in Alaska. A new treatment was recently approved by the Federal Drug Administration. Alaska should be receiving its first shipments of Bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody within the next week or so, according to Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz.