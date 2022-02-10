Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink last week said that Covid-19 cases were appearing to “plateau-ish,” but cautioned that the status of the Omicron surge would become more clear in the following days. Another week of declining case numbers appears to solidify that downward trend. Covid cases declined by roughly 39% this week, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Cases
Despite the downward trend “there’s still a lot of cases in Alaska,” Zink said. The state on Wednesday reported 2, 264 cases over the past two days, which is down from the 3,082 cases from the weekend that DHSS reported on Monday. There were 1,379 cases reported on Tuesday and 867 from Monday. In Fairbanks, there were a total of 168 cases during the two day period.
Cases are declining slightly slower in Alaska than they are in the rest of the United States, Zink said. With 1,485 cases per 100,000 people, Alaska continues to have the highest case rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The entire state remains on high alert for virus transmission; Zink said that a sign that the Omicron wave is over is when different areas of the state begin to move to different levels of transmission.
Deaths
DHSS reported 21 deaths on Wednesday, but the majority were not recent. This number is also higher because the state moved to reporting deaths just once a week, on Wednesdays.
The majority of the deaths were in Southcentral, with nine in Anchorage, five in Wasilla and two in Palmer. There was one death in Fairbanks, of a man in his 80s, as well as one each on the Kenai Peninsula and Ketchikan. The Nome Census Area reported two deaths over the past week.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations — which spiked roughly two weeks ago — are beginning to decline as well.
Sixteen Alaskans were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 127 patients with another four considered persons under investigation. The hospitalization rate has now dropped to 12%. The hospitalization rate in Interior Alaska — once higher than the state average — is now nearly equivalent at 12.5%. There are nine Interior residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, six Covid patients are on ventilators. As of Wednesday, 94 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, leaving 29 available.
Vaccination rate
Since the transmission rate is still extremely high, health officials encourage Alaskans to get boosted and vaccinated. Booster shots in particular appear to be particularly effective at protecting both against Covid infection and serious illness from the virus, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. McLaughlin said that vaccine effectiveness goes “way up” with a booster, and the third shot has “a big, big effect against hospitalizations. Specifically people who are eligible for the booster but have not received the shot are three times more likely to be hospitalized with a severe Covid case than their boosted peers, McLaughlin said.
According to the DHSS data dashboard, 26.1% of Alaskans have received booster shots, 61.9% completed the initial vaccine series and 69.3% have received at least one shot.
The vaccination rate in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is slightly lower than that of the state, but not substantially. In the FNSB, 25.8% of residents are boosted, 58.7% have received two shots, and 64.2% have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Additionally, due to falling case numbers and new shipments of therapeutics, DHSS expanded availability of two treatments. Paxlovid and Sotrovimab are now available to all Tier 1 and 2 Alaskans. This includes those 55 and older with risk factors, all Alaskans 75 and older, as well as pregnant women.