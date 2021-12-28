Alaska now ranks 45th out of 50 states for Covid-19 case rates, as cases continue to decline statewide. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported a total of 405 cases over four days between Thursday and Sunday.
Cases
Covid cases continue to decline in Alaska, dropping by another 24% this past week, according to DHSS statistics. On Monday, the state reported 405 cases between Thursday and Sunday. Of these cases, 38 were in Fairbanks. The state moved to reporting cases three times a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday), but did not report last Friday due to Christmas Eve.
According to the DHSS data dashboard, there were 221 cases across the state on Thursday, 88 on Friday, 67 on Saturday and 29 on Sunday.
After leading the nation in cases for several weeks, Alaska’s has dropped 45th out of 50 states for number of cases per 100,000 people. Other areas of the country, however, are experiencing surges, at least in part related to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Thus far, only two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Alaska, both in Anchorage residents. However, because genomic sequencing can take weeks, health officials are confident that this number is much higher.
Deaths
DHSS on Monday reported one death of an Alaska resident, which occurred on Dec. 26.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalization rates have remained steady over the past several weeks, but are much lower than they were a few months ago. On Monday, 57 Alaskans were hospitalized with the virus, putting the hospitalization rate at 6.7%. Of these patients, 14 are on ventilators. There are 46 available beds in the Intensive Care Unit, with 80 ICU beds taken.
As of Friday, there were three Covid positive patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which equates to 4% of total inpatients.
Vaccination
Due to the spread of the Omicron variant (against which the best protection is three exposures to the virus), health officials are pushing vaccines and boosters. All Alaskans ages 5 and older are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, and those 16 and older who received their last dose months (six for Pfizer and Moderna, two for Johnson and Johnson) ago should get a booster shot.
As of Monday, 60.3% of eligible Alaskans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 67.5% are considered fully vaccinated and 21.1% have received a booster shot.
The vaccination rate continues to lag in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Currently 49.4% of eligible Borough residents are fully vaccinated, 54.3% have received at last one dose and 16.4% are boosted.