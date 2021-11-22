The downward trajectory of Covid-19 cases continues in Alaska, as the state reported 750 new cases and only one hospitalization over the past three days.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital separately reported three deaths over the weekend.
Cases
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 287 cases on Saturday, 305 on Sunday and 158 on Monday. Of the 750 cases total, 72 were in Fairbanks.
Covid cases decreased by 9% from the week prior. Alaska dropped from seventh to eighth in the nation for the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
Despite the relative decrease, transmission rates remain high and the vast majority of the state is on high alert level for Covid spread.
State epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said they are “cautiously optimistic that we’re still on that downward trend.” She added that they are hopeful that the decline will continue, but how low cases will go and how long the drop will be sustained still remains unclear.
Deaths
DHSS did not report any Alaskans succumbed to the virus over the weekend. However, FMH reported two Covid-related deaths on Monday and one on Saturday. The deaths were of people ages 59, 52 and 79.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations declined substantially over the weekend both in Fairbanks and statewide. On Monday, 112 people were hospitalized with the virus, which equates to 11.6% of total patients. In the Intensive Care Unit, 106 beds are occupied, leaving 23 available.
The hospitalization rate remains slightly higher in Fairbanks. There were 10 patients hospitalized with Covid at FMH on Monday, which is 17% of all inpatients. There are eight ICU beds available in Fairbanks.
Vaccinations
Sixty-one percent of Alaskans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55% are fully vaccinated. The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to have a comparatively low vaccination rate. In the FNSB, 52% of residents have received one dose and 48% are fully vaccinated.
Health officials are encouraging Alaskans 18 and older who are a few months out from their last shot to receive their booster shots.
Alaskans who received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should receive a booster after six months, while those who got the Johnson & Johnson shot should get a booster after two months.