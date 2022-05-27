After a months-long plateau, Covid-19 case numbers are again on the rise in Alaska, an increase that the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services attributes mostly to the summer tourism season and in part to a new subvariant of Omicron. Hospitalizations also increased slightly, primarily among older Alaskans.
DHSS on Wednesday reported 2,436 cases over the past week. Of these cases, 1,911 were among residents and 552 were nonresident cases. This is a 11% increase in cases compared to the week prior.
In Fairbanks, 195 residents and 16 nonresidents tested positive for the virus.
There are currently 44 Covid positive patients in Alaska hospitals, with one patient on a ventilator. The hospitalization rate remains low, at about 4%.
The majority of Covid patients are Alaskans over 70, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said in a Wednesday call. Zink added that age is a more important factor in hospitalization than vaccination or booster status. “Even if they’re vaccinated and boosted, we still know that age is your number one indicator for Covid and for severe Covid illness,” she said.
DHSS reported no Covid related deaths in the past week.
While the new subvariant of Omicron, BA.2.12.1, is leading to increasing case numbers in the rest of the country, it is responsible for under 5% of the newly reported Alaska cases.
However, sequencing takes a few weeks, so there is a delay in reporting.
Rather than the new variant, health officials attribute last week’s uptick primarily to the arrival of tourists. Similarly, many of the areas that saw the highest number of case rates per capita are popular travel destinations, including the Denali Borough and several places in Southeast Alaska, such as Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and Haines. Roughly half of the new cases are among cruise ship passengers.
“Covid activity remains high in many Alaska communities right now and is increasing in some communities,” Zink said. In light of the uptick in cases, she encouraged Alaskans to continue to get vaccinated and to stay up to date on shots.
According to DHSS statistics, roughly 72% of Alaskans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 65% are fully vaccinated. Zink said that 31% of Alaskans are up to date on vaccinations (meaning second boosters for certain populations). In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 67% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The current recommendation is that everyone aged 5 and older should receive a booster shot, and all people ages 50 and above or 12 and older with a weakened immune system should get a second booster.
DHSS is pausing its weekly community science ECHO meeting — held Wednesday at noon — for the summer. ECHOs will resume on September 7, and will occur monthly moving forward.