The surge of Covid-19 cases related to the highly contagious Omicron variant continues in Alaska, which has the highest case rate in the nation. Hospitalizations increased significantly last week as well, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Cases
DHSS on Monday reported 4,447 new resident cases over the past three days. Nearly 300 of these — 289 — were in Fairbanks. Of the cases, 276 were among residents and 13 were among non-residents who tested positive while in Fairbanks.
Across the state, there were 639 cases on Sunday in addition to 1,511 on Saturday and 2,197 on Friday. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, there were six new cases on Sunday, 116 on Saturday and 280 on Friday.
With a case rate that is more than double the national average, Alaska once again leads the nation in Covid. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska’s case rate is 2,273 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 1,144 cases per 100,000.
This is in part because cases are beginning to decline in other states, but Alaska — which experienced a delayed Omicron surge — has not yet begun a downward trend.
Hospitalizations
There were just three new Covid hospitalizations over the weekend, but due to the 104 new Covid patients between last Wednesday and Friday, the hospitalization rate spiked dramatically.
As of Monday, 187 residents were hospitalized with Covid, with another 14 patients who are considered persons under investigation for the virus. Eight patients are on ventilators and 91 people are in the Intensive Care Unit, leaving 32 beds available statewide.
The hospitalization rate, which was in the single digits for weeks, has now risen to 16.3%. For medical providers, 20% is the marker of extreme stress, according to Foundation Health Partners Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez. The rate now is less than half what it was during the Delta surge, when hospitalization rates spiked as high as 40%. An additional stressor now is that many health care facilities are short staffed due to high numbers of employees who are infected with or have been exposed to the virus.
There are 12 patients hospitalized with Covid in Interior Alaska, putting the hospitalization rate at 14.8%. None of the Covid patients are on ventilators, but five of the 13 ICU beds are occupied.
Deaths
The state reported no Covid deaths on Monday, but four on Friday. All four Friday deaths were among Anchorage residents.
Vaccination rate
A new study by the CDC confirmed that booster shots provide better protection against severe Covid than two shots do.
Booster shots are recommended for ages 12 and older who received their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago, or their last Johnson and Johnson shot two months ago.
According to the DHSS Covid vaccine dashboard, 25.5% of Alaskans are boosted, and 20% of Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have received the booster shot. Roughly 69% of eligible Alaskans have received at least one shot and 61.7% have completed the primary series of two shots.