Covid-19 cases have been on the rise, both in Alaska and throughout the United States, for several weeks. In Alaska, the number of Covid patients is also increasing.
Cases
The Alaska Department of Health reported 3,449 new Covid cases in Alaska over the past seven days, which marks a 10% increase from the week prior. Roughly 28% of these new cases (961) were nonresidents. In total, there were 2,488 cases among Alaskans, with 189 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Additionally, 50 nonresidents tested positive for the virus in Fairbanks, and there were 91 new cases among nonresidents in the nearby Denali Borough.
The statewide case rate is 343.33 cases per 100,000 people. Most areas of the state remain on high alert for the virus.
Hospitalizations
While cases increased by 10%, hospitalizations increased by double that, with a 20% increase, according to the Department of Health. As of Wednesday, there were 67 patients hospitalized with the virus, putting the hospitalization rate at 6.7%. One patient was on a ventilator.
Deaths
The Department of Health reported 24 deaths from the virus on Wednesday; 23 deaths were among residents and one was a nonresident who died while in Alaska. None of the deaths were recent, with all occurring over a six month period between January and June 2022. Five deaths were of Fairbanks residents.
The overwhelming majority of the deaths were of older patients, with only one person under the age of 60 dying.
Vaccinations
According to Department of Health data, 71.8% of Alaskans have received at least one vaccine dose, and 64.7% have completed the primary series. Slightly under 30% of Alaskans ages 5 and older have received booster shots.