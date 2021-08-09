The coronavirus vaccine will become mandatory for Alaska’s active service members by Sept. 15, under a new Pentagon order to inoculate all American troops.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the directive Monday in a memo to Department of Defense employees. The shot will be added to the list of required vaccinations for the nation’s 1.4 million service members.
Austin said the new vaccine requirement may go into effect sooner if rising infection rates begin to impact military readiness.
“I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the president if l feel the need to do so,” Austin said. “To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”
U.S. Rep. Don Young’s office expressed support for the defense secretary and his decision to mandate the vaccine for troops. “As with other military policies, the congressman trusts that the Department of Defense makes decisions in the best interest of military readiness, national security, and service member well-being,” said Young’s office about the shot mandate.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office said that it has started looking into the new vaccine requirement and is collecting information on standard protocols.
Service members speak out on social media
Until Monday’s order, service members in Alaska were encouraged but not required to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. The bases do not disclose how many active troops are inoculated, though national figures indicate that 65% of active duty military are fully vaccinated.
The Fort Wainwright Facebook page for the garrison’s public affairs office posted the defense secretary’s announcement on the shot requirement. There were several comments.
“Should be the soldier’s choice,” wrote Aaron Hess, who listed his work as the U.S. Army. Matt Thennes replied: “Yeah that’s over the frickin top. So sick of all this... I’m sure everyone of our soldiers are too!”
Fort Wainwright has a population of about 15,000, which includes 6,500 military members, as well as family members, support personnel and contractors.
Because of the highly transmissible Delta variant, all personnel regardless of vaccine status must wear masks indoors during periods of “substantial” or “high” community transmission. The base has an online list of vaccine times and availability, among other resources.
At Eielson Air Force Base, with a population of 3,229, the “health protection level” was listed as “Alpha.” The facility has an online Covid-19 dashboard with appointment information and masking requirements. Vaccinated personnel must wear face covers indoors when it is not possible to physically distance.
Neither installation responded to a request for comment on the vaccine mandate.
Across the U.S., restrictions for unvaccinated federal workers have been in effect at military bases. President Joe Biden directed all federal workers to get their coronavirus vaccine or undergo repeat testing and travel restrictions.
Role of military leaders in vaccine mandate
Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the U.S. Defense Health Agency, described the coronavirus vaccine as biological body armor to ensure the safety of troops, according to an article on the Department of Defense website.
Austin on Monday underscored the role of U.S. military leaders in carrying out the directive to “ensure we remain the most lethal and ready force in the world.”
“I have every confidence that service leadership and your commanders will implement this new vaccination program with professionalism, skill and compassion,” Austin wrote in the memo to defense department employees.
Austin noted that the requirement becomes effective next month or when the Food and Drug Administration fully authorizes the vaccine, whichever comes first. The vaccine, allowed for emergency use, is pending final FDA approval.
Austin received permission from Biden to bypass a law that kept the vaccine voluntary for service members, pending its regulatory approval. The president has the authority to waive the law in the interests of national security.
“Secretary Austin and I share an unshakable commitment to making sure our troops have every tool they need to do their jobs as safely as possible,” Biden said Monday. “These vaccines will save lives. Period. They are safe. They are effective.”