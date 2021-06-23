Alaska reported two new cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus for a total of four cases.
The new cases of the strain, also known as the B.1.617.2 variant, were reported in the Alaska Covid Genomic Surveillance on June 16. The positive cases are located in Southcentral Alaska.
Originally detected in India, the variant became the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and other countries and is now quickly growing in the United States. The Covid-19 vaccines show to be effective against the highly contagious variant.