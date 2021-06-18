The Rabinowitz Courthouse is dropping temperature checks for visitors and ending the practice of asking people to sign a log upon entry starting Saturday. Visitors needing services will still need an appointment among other Covid-19-related restrictions.
It’s still too risky to open the clerks’ office to drop-in visitors, according to the latest order signed on June 7 by Terrence Haas, the presiding judge for the Alaska judicial district that includes Fairbanks.
The state is in the low-risk zone for virus transmission, and the last time an excess death — a death above the normal number — has been reported in Alaska was mid-January, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
Both the state and the Fairbanks North Star Borough have dropped their Covid-19 emergency declarations. The Fairbanks borough has the lowest average daily case rate in Alaska among 11 regions with fewer than two new cases a day per 100,000 people, according to the state’s latest Covid-19 data summary. The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported two Covid-19 patients on Thursday. The Rabinowitz Courthouse has had one virus contact tracing event since Jan. 1, according to Mara Rabinowitz, spokeswoman for the Alaska Court System.
So why the fuss?
“Not everyone has the option of calling in for a hearing,” Rabinowitz wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “The court system has a duty to protect anyone coming in through its doors. Social distancing, which limits the number of people who can be present in the courtroom, is currently required to address visitors’ unknown vaccination status.”
While visitors have been required for months to undergo a temperature check to enter the Rabinowitz Courthouse, public employees at the courthouse have not faced that same requirement.
Rabinowitz explained why: “Employees have not been required to undergo the same temperature checks as visitors because our internal guidelines require employees to remain away from the workplace and quarantine if they have any Covid-19 symptoms (including fever). Employees who get sick at work can get their temperature checked, and employees have done so during the pandemic.”
Courthouse visitors are asked questions about their health status before entering the building. It’s not clear when the court system will grant full public access at the Rabinowitz Courthouse or what public health metrics need to be in place for that to happen.
Rabinowitz said the court system is seeking guidance from a variety of sources as decisions about access are made.
“As was previously answered, the court system is considering several sources of information when changing safety precautions, including Covid-19 case counts, trends, vaccination rates, guidance from the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Alaska DHSS and public health doctors.”
The virus-related restrictions continue as the justice system ramps up following a year of delayed trials due to the government’s response to Covid-19. No felony trials have been conducted. The backlog of unadjudicated cases includes some where charges were filed in 2017.
Rabinowitz said the judicial system has expanded public access by broadening online and remote participation.
“The court system has been providing opportunities for the public to access court proceedings and services through remote methods since the pandemic began,” Rabinowitz wrote.
The courthouse was named after her father, the late Jay Rabinowitz, who served as chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.
“While safety precautions were put in place to mitigate against spreading Covid-19 in the courthouse, remote access is very convenient for customers who can take care of their court business without needing to take as much time off of work, find childcare, transportation, or parking.”
The clerks’ office maintains court files and is available by appointment, but there is currently no appointment option for viewing public records offered via the online appointment-making system. The online appointment system offers time slots for filing a protection order, getting a marriage license, paying a fine and posting bail.
Prior to Covid-19, judicial files were available for review through the clerks’ office to anyone with a case number — no questions asked.
The current online public records request system monitors who is asking for records and which documents are being looked at. Online records requests made last week by the News-Miner garnered auto-reply emails stating that a response would take a minimum of two weeks.
While viewing files via the clerks’ office is free, the court system is charging for online records requests. One bill provided to the News-Miner was for more than $100.
Newspaper reporters were turned away from the Rabinowitz Courthouse over three days last week and denied requests to access public records with security guards citing Covid-19 restrictions. Access was granted this week after complaints were made. State statute requires government agencies to make certain records available to the public.
A June 7 order by Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger states that telephonic or video conference participation in court hearings are no longer required.
A public notice dated Tuesday states that social distancing is required in trial court hearings at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Four presumptive death trials and five misdemeanor trials have been conducted at the Rabinowitz Courthouse since Jan. 1.
Other courthouses across Alaska are restricting access and have expanded options for interacting with the justice system by telephone or online.
The court system is currently planning an in-person statewide judicial conference in Anchorage in late October, according to Rabinowitz.
No appointment is needed to visit the Rabinowitz Courthouse law library, which is open from noon to 4 p.m..
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMborough.