Schaeffer Cox is serving 151/2 years in prison on convictions of possession of illegal weapons and conspiracy to murder federal officials.
The 37-year-old former Fairbanks militia leader is seeking a new trial on the conspiracy charge, and arguments about whether he should get one unfolded before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Cox, a public speaker and one-time legislative candidate, led the Alaska Peacemakers Militia whose members were at the center of what authorities described as a plot to murder federal employees. His latest court hearing was held in the Herbert A. Ross Historic Courtroom in Anchorage and streamed online.
A jury convicted Cox of nine federal charges, with soliciting murder and conspiracy to commit murder as the most serious charges, in 2012. Later, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Cox’s conviction for soliciting murder and his prison sentence was reduced from 27 years.
The court agreed that Cox didn’t really threaten the life of any federal employees when in 2010 he attended a television interview in North Pole with a security detail. He asked supporters to set up a security perimeter to protect him from a fictitious federal hit team. Since there was no hit team, the court ruled that the security detail was not a threat.
The supposed hit team also factored into the conspiracy to murder charge, according to attorneys for Cox.
The decision by the 9th Circuit to reverse the solicitation of murder charge due to the false hit team throws the conspiracy charge into question, they reason.
Lawyers on Thursday made technical arguments around legal doctrine and jurisdiction.
James Pearce argued on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice to maintain the conspiracy to commit murder charge. He holds that elements differ between the solicitation count and the conspiracy to murder count.
“Cox worked with others to compile a database of officials, including officials that Cox included on his ‘hit list,’” reads a court filing by Pearce.
“He aggressively confronted federal government officials — at the airport, in Walmart, and elsewhere. He and his conspirators stockpiled an extensive armory of firearms, silencers, grenades, explosives, and more while continuing to espouse violence against government officials. Even putting aside the armed security details patrolling the vicinity while Cox was interviewed at the KJNP television station, there was ample evidence that Cox knowingly joined a conspiracy to kill federal officials.”
A previous challenge of the sufficiency of the government’s evidence supporting the conspiracy conviction was considered and rejected by the court.
No date was given for when the court will render a decision on the appeal.
