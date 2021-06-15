A federal judge paused the Biden administration's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters while a lawsuit brought by Alaska and 12 other states is argued in federal court.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted a preliminary injunction in a Louisiana court Tuesday that applied to all states that are part of a lawsuit filed by Louisiana Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.
In addition to Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are plaintiffs in the case.
Doughty ordered that lease sales should continue for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska waters “and all eligible onshore properties.”
The preliminary injunction halts President Joe Biden's suspension pending further arguments on the merits of the case. Biden signed an executive order Jan. 27 that suspended new drilling leases on federal lands and waters.
The states maintain that Biden ignored comment periods and other mandates before imposing a suspension of new oil and gas leases. The lawsuit is being heard in federal court in Lafayette.
The administration’s intent is to stem the effects of climate change caused by carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.
States arguing against the moratorium said the administration did not follow legal procedure for instituting the ban, which was in effect while the administration reviewed energy policies.
Federal lawyers argued that the public notice and comment period did not apply to the executive order for the suspension. They also maintained that the secretary of the Interior had broad say in leasing decisions
Biden’s suspension did not apply to existing leases for oil and drilling.
“No existing lease has been cancelled as a result of any of the actions challenged here, and development activity from exploration through drilling and production has continued at similar levels as the preceding four years,” lawyers for the administration said.
But a long-term suspension was considered an economic loss to states that heavily depend on fossil fuel development and production for their economies, including Alaska.
“Millions and possibly billions of dollars are at stake,” Doughty wrote in his ruling.
Doughty was Trump's nominee to the federal court in 2017.
The Biden administration has sought to transition Americans from reliance on oil and gas to renewable energy sources that do not contribute to climate change.
Biden had ordered the Interior Department to determine if the gas and oil leasing program helps big oil companies at the expense of taxpayers, as well as to report on the impact on climate change.
