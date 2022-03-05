The Alaska Redistricting Board said in a court filing that an Anchorage judge who accused three members of collusion and ignoring public testimony is buying into conspiracy theories.
The Republican-leaning board is defending itself from accusations of gerrymandering in a case scheduled for oral arguments before the Alaska Supreme Court on March 18.
In a petition for review filed on Wednesday, the redistricting board told the state’s highest court that Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Matthews erred in calling for districts in Anchorage and Skagway to be redrawn consistent with majority opinion from public testimony.
Matthews also wrote in the Feb. 15 ruling that he was left with an impression of a “secret process at play” with the handling of Senate district pairings but evidence is to the contrary, according to Matthew Singer, redistricting board attorney.
“If an agreement on Senate districts had been reached by the majority of the board members during executive session where all the board members were present, as alleged, why were two board members ‘surprised’ by the pairings?” Singer wrote in the petition for review. “Why does the November 9 meeting video recording show board members (John) Binkley and (Bud) Simpson reaching for pens to write down the pairings being suggested by member (Bethany) Marcum? If the prearrangement had occurred during the preceding executive session, they would already know what the pairings were and would not need to capture the proposed pairings in writing or be studying the maps as member Marcum announced her pairings.”
The petition reads that “instead of finding any actual decision that violated the Open Meetings Act, the trial court accepted the plaintiffs’ conspiracy theories, while ignoring the sworn testimony of three of the board members and the executive director, as well as the video recording and minutes of the November 8 and 9 board meetings. It found secret deliberations on Senate pairings took place during executive session in violation of the OMA. The record does not support this finding, nor is this finding logical.”
Redistricting is a constitutional process every 10 years after the U.S. Census and sets the stage for who will serve in the Alaska Legislature. Final political boundaries are typically adopted after challenges in state court.
Most of the legal challenges to the redistricting board maps are from local governments and involve complaints about underrepresentation and odd pairings.
Matthews’ suggestion that the board drew boundaries favoring Republicans was repaid in kind with the redistricting board suggesting the judge is trying to reverse boundaries in order to help Democrats.
“Without explicitly finding that Senate District K was the product of partisan gerrymandering, Judge Matthews treats it as such and orders the re- pairing of house districts to gerrymander the area to help Democratic candidates,” the petition for review reads.
For weeks last year, the redistricting board sought public comment on two board-generated reapportionment proposals and four proposals submitted by private interests, including political parties. Board members traveled the state to collect feedback. They hosted live and online meetings and gathered reams of testimony. Final maps were adopted on Nov. 10, drawing five legal challenges.
After hearing the substance of those challenges, the Superior Court held that the redistricting board failed to “accommodate the clear weight of public opinion or explain why it cannot.” The board responded that the court is improperly introducing a new standard to the redistricting process. This new rule will increase partisanship and reduce the board’s discretion to “ merely tallying up public comments,” according to Singer.
“The trial court places quantity of testimony over quality,” the attorney wrote. “This provides incentive for political parties, partisans, and interest groups to pack public hearings and file volumes of pre-written testimony. The rule even encourages interest groups to pay participants, as is occurring already in other states. Dark money will be used to buy written testimony and will pay for the public testimony of political partisans.”
Introducing this new standard will reduce the process to “a contest of partisan political resources,” according to Singer, who said the lower court decision ignores decades of precedent “regarding the proper deference courts are to afford decisions of the board. Courts are prohibited from adding “requirements to the plain language of the Alaska Constitution,” Singer wrote.
Interior Alaska’s new boundary maps have support from local Native organizations, who are working with the redistricting board to defend its maps, and opposition out of the Goldstream Valley where some residents do not wish to be a part of a giant mostly-rural district. Leaders in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are monitoring the case to possibly enter on a limited basis at a later time.
The redistricting board said in its petition for review that the Superior Court required the board to “produce hundreds of thousands of pages of communications to and from the board and its staff,” but did not require the same disclosure “ into the bias and motivations of plaintiffs challenging the plan.”
The board calls on the Alaska Supreme Court to affirm its redistricting plan and “allow Alaskans to focus their attention on the next elections.” June 1 is when state candidates can begin filing for state office.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the cities of Skagway and Valdez also asked for Supreme Court review.