Court documents reveal new details surrounding an alleged accidental shooting that left a 19-year-old North Pole man dead on Saturday.
Jubal James, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the incident which occurred March 12, according to court documents.
Troopers responded to the 627 block of Bottles Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of shots fired, court documents stated. Authorities were advised that one person inside the home had been shot. At the scene, troopers found 19-year-old Samuel Chastain in the dining room with a gunshot wound to the head. James “was shouting that he had shot Chastain and that he had killed his friend,” charging documents stated.
According to court documents, James and Chastain had arrived at the North Pole home approximately 10 minutes before the shooting occurred. James reportedly picked up a .380 handgun that Chastain had placed on the table and pointed it at his own head but the gun did not fire, charging documents stated.
He told troopers that he was not aware the firearm contained a magazine with ammunition in it and did not see a round in the barrel prior to the shooting.
James then allegedly pointed the weapon at Chastain after he “told him to shoot him” and pulled the trigger, causing the firearm to discharge and strike Chastain’s head, according to charging documents.
Troopers recovered a semi-automatic handgun on the table and a spent .380 cartridge casing at the scene. James told investigators that he was aware of proper procedures of how to safely unload a firearm and had previously fired a weapon “almost identical to the weapon used today,” charging documents stated.
James admitted to consuming Twisted Tea, Don Julio and marijuana prior to the fatal shooting, according to charging documents.
He is at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $500,000 cash performance bond. If convicted, James faces a maximum of 99 years in prison for the most serious charges.