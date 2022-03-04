The Fairbanks City Council signaled its opposition Monday to a proposed state retirement system changes to benefit firefighters and police officers.
H.B. 55, currently in the state senate labor committee, seeks to establish a balanced defined benefits plan for public safety employees while preserving some components of the current retirement system, such as its health plan and lack of cost-of-living adjustments.
The council resolution, approved in a 4-2 vote, opposes House Bill 55 chiefly on concerns that a return to a defined benefits plan places the city and other municipalities in future financial risk. The state abolished its defined benefits system in 2006 after discovering massive unfunded liabilities, and replaced it with Tier 4, a defined contribution plan.
‘Affects recruitment, retention’
During Monday’s public testimony, a dozen firefighters and residents opposed the council resolution, citing the proposed bill would keep firefighters and police in the state.
Fairbanks firefighter Zach Rittel said the current retirement system has caused a critical overturn of employees.
“By passing this resolution, the city would be the only municipality to oppose this retirement change,” Rittel said. “It would surely affect recruitment and retention.”
Rittel acknowledged legacy defined contribution plans — Tiers I-III — caused significant unfunded liabilities. H.B. 55, on the other hand, has several risk mitigations in case the retirement fund drops below 90%.
Nick Clark, a Fairbanks Fire Department captain and president of the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, told the council the resolution opposing HB 55 “sends a direct and clear message that you don’t support your public employees.”
“The citizens will not have reliable public safety services,” Clark said. “We are already struggling to keep people in the seat to provide essential services.”
He added studies show under Tier 4’s plans, firefighters face only a 6% chance of retirement security, and that’s if they draw 70% of their pre-retirement wages.
John Wagner, a 10-year Fairbanks firefighter and a new captain, recalled hearing older firefighters in 2012 say “you better go somewhere else where you can get a retirement.”
“Here I am 10 years later, telling young guys the same thing,” Wagner said. “This is a wonderful department, but what Alaska’s retirement system does now makes this place an untenable atmosphere.”
HB 55
HB 55 is called a hybrid plan, setting a firm employee contribution rate at 8% but requiring them to contribute a higher percentage if the fund drops. Cities will still pay 22% of salary contributions, as they already do. Minimum retirement ages are set at 55, instead of an umbrella 20 years of service.
The 22% includes the current contribution costs, including 12% needed until 2039 to cover unfunded liabilities created by legacy plans.
Another safeguard includes pausing inflation adjustments, and increasing employer contributions as employee contributions increase.
Pension spiking, or artificially inflating their compensation with overtime or promotions, would be curtailed by basing retirement on the highest five years, instead of three years.
Clark said pension spiking would be impossible for Fairbanks firefighters under “the high five” system. He added awarded overtime is based on hours, not seniority.
Council remarks
During deliberations, Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who co-sponsored the resolution, argued the defined contributions plan places the city in future fiscal risk.
“We are going to make you a promise to pay x amount of dollars for the rest of your life even though we don’t have a sure way of covering that,” Cleworth said. “That is a recipe for disaster.”
He added the proposed 7% to 7.38% investment return set by the Alaska retirement board was risky, because it requires aggressive investment strategies. If a recession or depression occurs, the loss could be devastating.
The city’s permanent fund, by comparison, has been set at 6.1%, while the Alaska Permanent Fund recently earned just under 6%.
Councilmember Jim Clark chided public commenters for certain comments, including “fear mongering”’ and “damaging morale.”
“We’ve done a lot of great things for employees this last year, including great contracts,” he said. “I’m really disappointed and if we’ve got leaders telling new recruits to look somewhere else, we’ve got a real problem with leadership. We need to look at that.”
He added the council is “responsible for all risks to the city.”
Councilmember Valerie Therrien, who voted against the resolution along with June Rogers, disagreed.
“The reasons to support HB 55 is the employee shortages,” Therrien said. “I think we bring a very poor message to our firefighters if we support this resolution.”
Therrien added that Cleworth “is only looking at the worst-case scenarios, not the good things.”
Pushing on
Nick Clark, the union president, told the News-Miner he was disappointed with the vote.
“It’s unfortunate they went the route of not supporting their employees ,” Clark said
Clark said firefighters and police officers lack an additional retirement safety net such as Social Security or the state’s Supplemental Annuity Plan, a separately defined contributions plan. Several municipalities in Alaska don’t participate in either.
He called Councilmember Jim Clark’s remark regarding addressing leadership “offensive.”
“I don’t think he was clearly listening to what people had to say,” Clark said. “By that comment, he (Councilmember Clark) has shown no willingness to even listen.”
Employees, he said, are leaving just under three years into their career, before they are fully vested in Tier IV.
Clark said the council’s decision won’t sidetrack HB 55 supporters in Fairbanks.
“We are going to get this bill passed. It is going to address the retention issue,” Clark said.