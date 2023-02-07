The Alaska Department of Corrections ended 2022 with 18 in-custody deaths, seven of which were a result of suicide.
For Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman, the number was too high, something she told the Alaska House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.
“That is too many, I absolutely know that,” she said. “They’re someone’s brother, someone’s sister or family member.”
The number of deaths was considered the highest in a decade, and all but one of the 18 took place under Winkelman’s watch as corrections department commissioner.
While lamenting the high death rate, Winkelman said the inmate population “is unhealthy.”
“We have a very sick population that comes to us, and 80% we’ve found haven’t been to a doctor in quite a while, if ever,” Winkelman said. “Stats have shown that over 50% have some sort of a chronic medical condition beyond a common cold or Covid. They come to us beyond the point of prevention often.”
She said Corrections assesses every inmate after being incarcerated.
“We do medical, we look at records and try to do research on someone who might have treated the person to get the information out to ascertain what is going on with this individual,” Winkelman said.
Of the 18 inmates who died in 2022, 11 were listed as dying from natural causes, including infectious disease, cancer, coronary, gastro-intestinal, chronic ethanol abuse, end-stage liver and renal disease, cardiovascular/pulmonary disease, hemorrhage and respiratory issues.
Eight of the inmates who died were sentenced and 10 were unsentenced, Winkelman said. Half of the inmates who died from natural causes were on end-of-life care.
The first inmate, Lawrence Lobdell, died May 4 at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage. Morris Pius Teeluk, 64, was the last one reported to die Dec. 11 at Goose Creek Correctional Center.
The last year with highest number of deaths was 14 in 2020, including five deaths by suicide and the rest by natural cause.
As of the start of the year, Corrections was responsible for 4,404 offenders in its jails and prison.
The corrections department has implemented or placed things in motion to improve programs, she said.
A program coordinator helps compile information and death investigations by various state departments, such as the Department of Public Safety and Department of Law.
Winkelman added the department has been trying to improve how it releases inmate death notifications.
The Department of Corrections began posting the death notifications on its website, eventually updating to provide a cause of death. Causes of death other than natural causes or suicide include accidents or homicide.
“We are covered under HIPPA, and we’re considered a medical facility, so we can’t release the details of an inmate’s death, which then drives a lot of questions,” Winkelman said. “We’re trying to shore up areas where we can share with the general public this is what is going on in our facilities.”
The Corrections Department is working with Project 2025 to reduce the number of suicides in custody.
Project 2025 is an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention program to reduce the annual national rate of suicide by 20% by 2025. Winkelman said the program places an emphasis on correctional facilities.
