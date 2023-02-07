Spring Creek Correctional Center

Alaska Department of Corrections

Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward.

The Alaska Department of Corrections ended 2022 with 18 in-custody deaths, seven of which were a result of suicide.

For Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman, the number was too high, something she told the Alaska House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

