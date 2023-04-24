Sarah Lewis

Sarah Lewis will travel to communities on Prince of Wales Island this spring to teach classes about growing, harvesting and preserving food safely. Courtesy of Sarah Lewis

Prince of Wales Island residents can learn about growing, harvesting and preserving food safely in classes designed to increase local food security.

Sarah Lewis, the Juneau-based health, home and family development agent for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, is heading out on her family’s boat, the Pacific Sapphire, later this month. She will be joined by Jasmine Shaw, the Sitka-based food, youth and gardening program assistant for Extension in Southeast Alaska.