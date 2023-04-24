Prince of Wales Island residents can learn about growing, harvesting and preserving food safely in classes designed to increase local food security.
Sarah Lewis, the Juneau-based health, home and family development agent for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, is heading out on her family’s boat, the Pacific Sapphire, later this month. She will be joined by Jasmine Shaw, the Sitka-based food, youth and gardening program assistant for Extension in Southeast Alaska.
They will visit Edna Bay on April 28; Klawock on April 30; Hollis on May 1; Hydaburg on May 2; Thorne Bay on May 3; Kasaan on May 4; Coffman Cove on May 5; Craig on May 6-7; Naukati Bay on May 8; and Port Protection/Point Baker on May 9.
Lewis and Shaw will teach a variety of classes to youth and adults on food safety and preservation, food entrepreneurship and gardening, and test pressure canner dial gauges. They will kick off their time on the island with a Putting Up POW Grub event at the Prince of Wales Vocational and Technical Education Center in Klawock on April 30. They, along with members of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s statewide produce safety team, also will work with market gardeners and greenhouse managers across the island.
Many of the activities are free; others have a small fee. For more information, visit bit.ly/maritimePOW23.
For more information, contact Lewis at sarah.lewis@alaska.edu, 907-455-2010. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Lewis.