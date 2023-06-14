Cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels helped wildland firefighters suppress the Ridgetop Fire Tuesday, burning five miles north of Healy.
The fire was reported early Monday afternoon at 50 acres in size before growing to 300 acres by 6 p.m. Monday. Crews used bulldozers to build a fire line to slow its spread while aerial crews targeted the fire with retardant and water drops, according to an update on AKfireinfo.com. “Numerous loads of retardant have been dropped along the fire perimeter to allow crews the opportunity to take advantage of the reduction in heat to construct direct firelines slowing the fire’s growth,” the post reads.
By Tuesday evening, the fire was reported to be down to 246 acres. The reduction in size is credited to better mapping, cooler temperatures and higher humidity, which allow for firefighters to better battle the blaze. Fire crews also spent Tuesday protecting local structures with portable water tanks, hose lays, sprinklers and pumps, fire officials said. At least one structure is confirmed burned.
The Ridgetop Fire is human-caused and the exact source is under investigation, according to the wildland fire website.
The Parks Highway remains open, and the public is reminded to use caution when driving in the area as fire crews and firefighting apparatuses may be encountered between mile posts 254 and 255. In addition to the visible ground resources, aviation resources may be seen flying over the highway as they conduct aerial operations, a Tuesday evening fire update read.
Elsewhere in the Interior, the small Lake Mansfield Fire 12 miles north of Tanacross, which erupted Sunday, was 100% contained as of Monday at 27 acres.
So far this year, the state has seen 108 confirmed fires burning an estimated 940 acres, according to the Alaska Wildland Fire Dashboard.
