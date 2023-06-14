Cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels helped wildland firefighters suppress the Ridgetop Fire Tuesday, burning five miles north of Healy.

The fire was reported early Monday afternoon at 50 acres in size before growing to 300 acres by 6 p.m. Monday. Crews used bulldozers to build a fire line to slow its spread while aerial crews targeted the fire with retardant and water drops, according to an update on AKfireinfo.com. “Numerous loads of retardant have been dropped along the fire perimeter to allow crews the opportunity to take advantage of the reduction in heat to construct direct firelines slowing the fire’s growth,” the post reads.

