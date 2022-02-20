Twenty-four people competing on six multi-block teams at the 2022 World Ice Art Championships made finishing touches on their sculptures Saturday afternoon. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. today. The teams, made up of sculptors from around the globe, had one week to carve their creations. The Ice Park is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily through March 31. The competing ice artworks can be found in the wooded area of the fairgrounds. For more, see icealaska.org.
featured
Cool art, hot competition: Multi-block ice artists battle for the top
- Liv Clifford
-
-
- Comments