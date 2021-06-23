Hard work by numerous firefighting crews and a few days of rain have tempered multiple wildfires blazing throughout the Interior.
The nearly 1,000-acre Haystack Fire north of Fairbanks was greatly moderated by rain on Sunday and is 48% contained as of Tuesday morning. Along with precipitation, an old fuel break proved “instrumental” in stopping the fire’s northward progress.
Hand crews are continuing to secure the perimeter, which has proven difficult due to steep terrain, according to a Division of Forestry statement. A total of 259 firefighters are currently working to build containment lines. According to public information officer Joan Kluwe, about half of the lines are in and crews continue to make progress.
Firefighters are also searching for remaining hot spots and monitoring for lightning holdover fires nearby. A holdover fire, also known as a sleeper fire, smolders below the ground until “temperatures warm, vegetation dries and winds breathe life into the dormant fire,” according to the news release.
The fire is currently in a “pretty cool state,” Kluwe said. “There’s not much to see,” she added. However, personnel are trying to be as thorough as possible given the threat of sleeper fires. Kluwe said there is no date for demobilization yet, because until containment lines are completed there are a variety of factors that could delay or expedite the process. “My crystal ball is kind of cracked right now,” she said.
Firefighters have been working to control the Haystack Fire for about 10 days, after the blaze jumped a containment line and grew exponentially.
A fire about 30 miles from Fairbanks reported over the weekend is approximately 20% contained, said Alaska Division of Forestry public information officer Tim Mowry. The Straight Creek Fire, a 24-acre blaze about two miles from the Parks Highway (near Skinny Dick’s bar) was discovered Sunday afternoon. A “quick and aggressive aerial attack” that day kept the fire under control until thirty firefighters could arrive.
On Monday and Tuesday, two crews extinguished remaining hot spots and cleared a control line around the fire. Mowry said Tuesday that the fire is “not doing much ... it’s smoldering and creeping within lines of containment.”
The crews will be there for a few more days, Mowry said. Warm and windy weather is forecasted, so there is concern about holdover fires. Like the Haystack Fire, the Straight Creek Fire is thought to be a lightning-holdover sparked by thunderstorms last week.
A small, six-acre fire started near George Lakes, close to Delta, over the weekend. However, Mowry said, the George Lakes Fire is currently 85% contained and not presenting any issues. Firefighters are currently gridding the area for hot spots. The fire is anticipated to be demobilized by Wednesday, Mowry said Tuesday.
The Little Albert Creek Fire, a 536-acre lightning fire near Central, is 100% contained and was demobilized on Tuesday. A drone flew over the area and found no hot spots. On the ground, crews found no heat or smell on their gridded areas. Nearby, the 17-acre Preacher Creek Fire was demobilized on Monday.
The Dry Creek Fire near Manley Hot Springs burned nearly 10,000 acres. It has not grown since last Friday and was moved to monitor status.
The Winter Trail Fire near Fort Knox was considered out as of Monday afternoon. The fire is 100% contained and without heat or smoke.
The Interior forecast for the upcoming week includes sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, which could once again create ideal fire conditions. Mowry noted that there is a burn suspension in Fairbanks through Friday. Brush burning and burn barrels are prohibited; small campfires are allowed but should be extremely closely monitored, especially if it is windy. As a reminder, Mowry added, Alaska is currently experiencing peak daylight hours. Combined with warm weather, this creates ample opportunity for drying.
