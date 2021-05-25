The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested an Alaska man and convicted sex offender on child pornography charges.
Timothy Swensen, Jr., 29, of Anchorage, reportedly sexually abused a female toddler and shared images of the abuse with several individuals. He is charged with the alleged production, distribution and possession of child pornography, according to a release from the FBI. Swensen was arrested in Anchorage last week.
The FBI became aware of the case after the suspected sexual assault of a vulnerable adult woman was reported to the Anchorage Police Department, according to an affidavit. The sexual assault of the adult — a physically and mentally disabled woman — reportedly took place in 2018, but Swensen re-initiated contact with her by text in early 2021.
In an interview with detectives, the woman provided text messages reportedly sent by Swensen that included several images depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler. He admitted to the woman that he “molested and raped and took pictures of” the toddler as well as of himself abusing her, according to the affidavit. In his texts, Swensen also included graphic descriptions of sexual crimes he intended to commit to other young children.
When interviewed by detectives, Swensen eventually admitted to taking the photos and to inappropriately touching the toddler. The identity of the child victim is still unknown. The images in question were found in Swensen’s files, and he admitted to sending the photos to the woman and several other individuals.
In 2011 Swenson was convicted of sexual assault in the second degree. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for that crime.
The investigation leading to Swensen’s arrest was conducted by the FBI and APD as part of the FBI’s Crimes Against Human Trafficking Task Force.
The FBI asks that if members of the public have any further information regarding Swensen’s activities, they contact the Anchorage Field Office at -907-276-4441.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.