Contract talks between the University of Alaska and its faculty union have reached a deadlock, and the two sides on Tuesday agreed to mediation, according to Tony Rickard, chief negotiator for the United Academics, which represents all full-time faculty within the university system.
This comes after the University of Alaska made its last best offer on Monday tendering annual raises over three years of 3%, 2.5% and 2%, boosting an earlier offer of 2% each year of the three-year agreement.
The faculty union has seen one 1% raise during the past five years and no step increases, which are annual longevity pay increases enjoyed by other public employee unions. Leaders of United Academics say professors’ buying power has eroded. The faculty have asked for a minimum of 3% a year—more depending on inflation with a maximum of 7% — plus an annual $1,000 increase to base pay for all members, according to documents on the union website.
In March, union President Abel Bult-Ito wrote to members that university management is ignoring a sharp decline in faculty buying power “of over 10% through the end of 2021 with another 7% projected for 2022 due to annual inflation.”
“The UA management team’s proposal does not address the accumulated decline in purchasing power of the last five years, let alone that anticipated during the life of the next contract,” Bult-Ito wrote. “These UA management proposed changes include unlimited, unilateral furloughs for any faculty member, anywhere, at any time, and for any real or ‘possible’ budget shortfalls (BOR regulation 04.07.115). Even a minor furlough would completely erase the 2% increases proposed by the UA management team.”
In a Monday letter to the University of Alaska community, UA President Pat Pitney wrote that failing to tentatively consent to the university’s last best offer means that faculty will forgo upcoming pay raises, which require legislative approval and time is running out. The legislative session is scheduled to end in about three weeks.
“The monetary offer is more than anticipated in our original budget planning, in recognition of changing economic conditions,” Pitney wrote. “At the same time, I believe it is modest enough to be agreed to by the Board of Regents and accepted and funded by the Legislature if received in time ... While I wish it was more, larger increases risk funding failure, a veto, and further disruption and contraction of programs, services, and essential positions. The university’s offer also includes a nearly 25% increase in the wage base against which pension contributions are made — the first such increase in decades.”
Negations started in August and the professors have been working under an expired contract since Jan. 1.
In addition to pay raises that keep up with inflation, the professors have asked for “equity adjustments.” This is explained in union documents as aimed at rectifying “issues that could become much more costly for the university if members sought legal remedies for pay disparities that may be based on protected statuses and would help make the University of Alaska a better employer to its faculty.”
The university’s offer includes “no take-backs in benefits,” according to a March communication by Pitney, who said that the union’s original proposal amounted to a 39% increase in salaries. Pitney said that was reduced to 34% last month. She wrote that “a state funding increase of this magnitude is not possible.”
The university president also said that the faculty are asking for too many non-monetary changes to contract language that has stood for 25 years “without any major disputes.”
One change being sought by the faculty is adding a land acknowledgement and a commitment to “end systemic and institutional racism” to the contract language.
The union is also asking for the “Seven Tenets of Just Cause” to be applied when discipline is necessary. These are explained on the University of California Berkeley website as guidelines for discipline. They include reviewing a department’s disciplinary record as well as the campus’ record to make sure discipline is applied evenly and showing that an employee knew the rule allegedly broken was in place.
The union is also calling for administrators to complete “progressive discipline procedures training,” which the university has rejected.
Workload is another area where both sides disagree. The university rejected contract language stating that faculty in leadership roles may have their abilities impacted in teaching, scholarship and public service. The university also rejected contract language that put limits of when faculty could be assigned new tasks.
The contract mediation will be conducted through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, according to Rickard.