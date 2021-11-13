Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continued their downward trend in Alaska this week, and the state’s case rate has dropped from first in the United States to third in the nation.
On Friday, the state reported 879 new cases, no new deaths and three hospitalizations over the past two days. Thursday cases were reported on Friday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.
In response to falling cases and hospitalizations in Fairbanks, Foundation Health Partners deactivated crisis standards of care last week.
Cases
On average, Alaska reported under 500 new cases daily over the past three days. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 388 new cases Tuesday, followed by 508 on Wednesday and 879 between Thursday and Friday.
In Fairbanks, there were 31 cases on Tuesday, 33 on Wednesday and 77 reported on Friday.
During the week of Nov. 5 to 11 there were 3,059 new cases, which is a 26% decrease from the 4,139 new cases the week prior, according to DHSS statistics.
Despite decreasing case numbers, the majority of the state remains on high alert for virus transmission. However, after leading the nation in case rate for several weeks, Alaska no longer has the highest transmission in the U.S. Alaska’s case rate is 412.4 cases per 100,00 people, which is the third highest in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths
There were no deaths reported on Friday and eight new deaths total from this week. Of the deaths reported each day, some are new and some are from months ago. The delay in reporting is due to the way Alaska processes death certificates.
Hospitalizations
After peaking in September, Covid hospitalizations have been declining for the past few weeks. On Friday, 124 people were hospitalized and 23 of these patients are on ventilators. Statewide, 12.5% of patients are Covid positive, which is one of the lowest hospitalization rates since September.
On Friday, 14 patients (25% of inpatients) at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital were Covid positive. but the hospitalization rate Friday was slightly higher than earlier in the week.
Vaccination rate
The effort to vaccinate the newly-eligible five to 11 year old age group began last week. Currently, 54% of Alaskans five and older are fully vaccinated against the virus and 59% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At 47%, the vaccination rate in FNSB is still lagging behind that of the state.