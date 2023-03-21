Conservation groups that filed a pair of lawsuits are asking for a preliminary decision against ConocoPhillips Alaska and the Department of the Interior to stop winter construction activities in the recently approved Willow oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The result is a temporary halt of road construction.

According to the lawsuits, one filed by EarthJustice and a second filed by six environmental groups, ConocoPhillips started building ice roads to a gravel mine location for the project. The roads were set to be completed over the weekend.

