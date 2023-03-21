Conservation groups that filed a pair of lawsuits are asking for a preliminary decision against ConocoPhillips Alaska and the Department of the Interior to stop winter construction activities in the recently approved Willow oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The result is a temporary halt of road construction.
According to the lawsuits, one filed by EarthJustice and a second filed by six environmental groups, ConocoPhillips started building ice roads to a gravel mine location for the project. The roads were set to be completed over the weekend.
However, after lawsuits were filed on March 14, one day after the White House reauthorized the Willow Project to move forward, the developer agreed to halt construction activities until April 4 or until a ruling is issued, according to court documents.
The U.S. Justice Department, which represents the Interior Department and other groups, requested an expedited ruling between March 28 and April 3.
“ConocoPhillips believes this date leaves ConocoPhillips with only 21 days [weather-dependent] to attempt to complete the planned scope of work,” reads a court document filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Any further delay would compromise or prevent the viability of the construction season. ConocoPhillips’ concession on this schedule is not an admission that any of the planned activities causes irreparable harm.”
The North Slope’s winter construction season has a short period, and ConocoPhillips expects it to end by April 25.
The lawsuits, assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason, argue the Record of Decision approved by the Biden administration failed to fully consider environmental impacts or consider alternatives that reduce the project scope.
The Biden administration approved the Willow project last week, while also laying foundation that would limit or prohibit future oil and gas exploratory projects in the large NPR-A. The $8 billion project has the backing of the entire state Legislature, Alaska’s federal delegation, the North Slope Borough and several Alaska Native Corporations and industry supporters, all of whom say it will stimulate the state economy.
Opponents, such as the environmental groups who filed suit and the Native Village of Nuiqsut, stand opposed to it, noting it will disrupt wildlife and have negative ecological and health impacts.
The filings indicate that the road ConocoPhillips began building to the gravel pit would take a week to build. From there, the oil company plans to use the gravel to construct a three-mile road from an existing field.
According to the Record of Decision, a full build-out of Willow could take six to eight years and create as many as 2,000 construction jobs.
ConocoPhillips and the Arctic Slope Regional Corps intervened in the lawsuits, siding with the federal government, a move being made by the North Slope Borough. The Alaska Legislature also plan to join as a “friends of the court” filing made by the Alaska delegation to support the project.
In a news release, the Alaska House of Representatives called for an “end to baseless lawsuits filed by extremist environmental groups.”
“We are taking a stand for the people of Alaska and standing up to those who would stifle progress and deny them the opportunity to prosper,” said House Speaker Cathy Tilton, (R-Wasilla) in the news release. “By joining this amicus brief, we send a clear message that we will not be deterred by frivolous lawsuits and will continue to fight for the critical projects that will benefit Alaskans for decades to come.”
At its peak, the Willow project could produce up to 180,000 gallons of crude oil per day and create 300 permanent jobs. Alaska is expected to earn between $5 billion to $9 billion in taxes, on top of revenue that would go to North Slope communities and the federal government.
