ConocoPhillips Alaska has launched a website to keep the public and stakeholders apprised of the ongoing natural gas leak at a North Slope drill site eight miles from the village of Nuiqsut.
“This site has been established to provide our stakeholders with the latest information on our response to the subsurface natural gas release at the CD1 pad near the Alpine Central Facility on Alaska’s North Slope,” the company said in a statement topping the website, www.alpineresponse.com.
ConocoPhillips reported that the leak was first detected March 4 at 3:30 a.m. as a “release of natural gas.” At that time, the company said it notified the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and brought an emergency response crew on site.
By Monday, ConocoPhillips evacuated 300 employees working on site from CD1 and the central facility due to release of the gas. The company reported no injuries or threats of damage to the surrounding tundra or wildlife, but continues to supply the village utility company with natural gas.
“At this time, there is no interruption of natural gas being supplied to the community of Nuiqsut, and we do not anticipate the need for a relocation of Nuiqsut residents based on current data,” the company noted in a Friday update.
Despite reassurances of safety, about 20 families were reported to have left the village out of concern. Residents also expressed concern and frustration during a Tuesday public forum that included ConocoPhillips representatives, Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation, and state of Alaska officials.
ConocoPhillips’ update stated the company has marshaled a “significant number of resources to respond to the natural gas release. Air monitors at the facility and in Nuiqsut continue to assess the situation, and the most recent results “obtained have not shown anything outside normal conditions.”
“No natural gas has been detected outside of the CD1 area,” the company stated. “ConocoPhillips has taken the additional step to install more continuous air monitors in Nuiqsut, including daily sampling of volatile organic compounds.”