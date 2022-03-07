Non-essential personnel at ConocoPhillips’s Alpine site were evacuated Monday afternoon, following a natural gas leak at an Alpine drill site first detected on March 4, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Rebecca Boys.
The gas leak is subsurface — below the gravel — and occurred at the Alpine drill site CD1. The cause of the leak is still under investigation and an estimate of the amount of gas that leaked is not yet available, Boys said.
No gas has been detected outside of the CD1 area, and there are no reports of injury or environmental impact.
Boys explained that the decision to evacuate was made “out of an abundance of caution.” All non-essential workers were evacuated from the CD1 Pad and the Alpine Central Facility, including the camp, about 2 p.m. Monday.
The Alpine Emergency Response Team is onsite assisting with the situation to stop the leak and minimize environmental impact. The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has been notified, Boys said.
Araina Danner, spokesperson for the North Slope Borough, confirmed the non-essential North Slope employee evacuation, and said the matter was not a borough-related issue.
The Alpine site is located on the western North Slope, eight miles north of the village Nuiqsut.