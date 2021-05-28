Alaska’s congressional delegation is gleeful about the Biden administration’s decision to support Alaska’s biggest pending oil project, the Willow project.
The two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and fellow Republican Rep. Don Young hosted a call with Alaska news outlets Thursday morning.
The leaders said they “pounded” the administration about the Willow project’s importance to Alaska and to the rest of the country.
The project is expected to produce millions of barrels of oil over decades. A coalition of Alaska Native and conservation groups oppose it. The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a legal brief defending the Trump administration’s approval of the Willow Master Development Plan.
“This is a project that has a long history,” Murkowski said. “Some people think, ‘Well, this has just been a recent project.’”
Vetting of the Willow project began when Bill Clinton was the U.S. president and has involved more than 200 meetings with stakeholders, Murkowski said.
“This has been a thorough, thorough, thorough process,” she said, later adding that Russia provides more crude oil to the U.S. on a daily basis than Alaska.
“That is not a position that any one of us should want to be in,” Murkowski said. “For all of the right reasons, the administration came to the right conclusion. It was a conclusion that we have been arguing vigorously for.”
Sullivan brought President Joe Biden a fact sheet about the Willow project to the Oval Office at a separate bill signing on Monday, he said.
He described the justice department’s legal filing as “a full-throated defense of the previous administration’s record of decision, which is what we have been asking for.”
“We don’t agree with them on everything but on this one they did listen,” Sullivan said.
Young called the justice department’s defense of the Willow project “a good day for Alaska and for the pipeline.”
“We are not going to get off fossil fuels as fast as this administration wants to do,” he added.
The leaders were reluctant to take the court filing as a signal that the Biden administration has softened on fossil fuel projects.
“I wouldn’t suggest that we have turned their mind on oil production on federal lands,” Murkowski said.
“It is still the same administration,” she said. “We are still going to continue to have a lot of work to do.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.