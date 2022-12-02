The U.S. Senate voted to avert a freight rail shutdown on Thursday with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voting yes, and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, voting no.
House Joint Resolution 100 imposes an employment contract on tens of thousands of rail workers who threatened to strike, throwing the economy in turmoil, in a fight for paid sick days.
A contract brokered by the White House but rejected by four of 12 labor groups now goes into effect “as though arrived at by agreement,” the legislation reads. The four unions who rejected the deal represent about half of the unionized hands who help move freight across the country.
Congress, under the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, has authority to keep essential transportation services in operation, intervened at the request of the White House. It was the first time in decades that Congress has used this power. The final vote on House Joint Resolution 100 was 80-15. The legislation passed in the U.S. House on Wednesday.
A freight rail strike would reportedly shut down movement of nearly a third of the country’s goods. The vast majority of consumer goods to Alaska arrive here by container ship from the Port of Tacoma, which accepts freight by rail.
“Working together, we have spared this country a Christmas catastrophe in our grocery stores, in our workplaces, and in our communities,” reads a statement from President Joe Biden. “I know that many in Congress shared my reluctance to override the union ratification procedures. But in this case, the consequences of a shutdown were just too great for working families all across the country.”
Sullivan was disappointed. The senator had sponsored an amendment for a 60-day “cooling-off period,” but it failed on a vote of 26-69. Murkowski voted no.
“As a general rule, Congress should not be intervening in the collective bargaining process between industry and labor organizations, and I’m disappointed President Biden failed to help these parties find a solution months prior,” reads a statement from Sullivan.
The labor agreement increases wages by 24% through 2024, with a 14.1% wage increase effective immediately, according to the National Railway Labor Conference. The workers are also getting $1,000 annual bonuses over five years.
The contract also provides an additional day of paid personal leave; three days of scheduled leave for medical exams and procedures; months of partially-paid long-term medical leave, depending on the union, following four unpaid sick days; 14 paid holidays and up to five weeks of annual paid vacation, according to a news release from Murkowski’s office.
The problem is that chronic understaffing is driving policies that make it difficult to stay home when workers are ill.
Rail workers get a mark for missing work for illness and “can and in some cases will be fired,” according to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who sponsored an amendment requiring seven days of paid sick leave to be provided.
“Business has never been better” in the rail industry, he said. The industry has enjoyed record profits this year while cutting back on its workforce by about 30%.
“Workers are being asked to do more,” Sanders said.
“The people in this country are increasingly disgusted with the kind of selfishness and corporate greed that we are seeing,” he said. “There is more income and wealth inequality in America today than we have seen in at least 100 years.”
His amendment failed in a vote of 52-43. Sixty votes were needed for passage. Both of Alaska’s senators rejected the sick leave amendment, which drew support from six Republicans.
In the U.S. House, Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, favored the sick leave provision but voted no on the joint resolution imposing the contract.
“Nobody wants a strike,” said Sullivan, but leaders should not encourage Congress to become “the de facto end game” with difficult contract negotiations. He called for labor and management to return to the negotiating table. His remarks on the Senate floor were streamed online.
Murkowski issued a statement. “A rail strike would have had severe economic and public health consequences” during the holiday season, she said.
“Those consequences would have been felt in Alaska, as goods that are moved across the country by rail and then shipped to our state would have been stranded along the way. While the Tentative Agreement provides important benefits, including better wages, lower health care costs and more days off, I have great empathy for the rail workers and their efforts to negotiate paid sick leave.
“Ultimately, however, I recognize it is not Congress’ role to intervene in the details of labor negotiations. Doing so would set a bad precedent for other industries who are also negotiating contracts.”
