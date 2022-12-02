U.S. Capitol Building
Syed F. Hashemi/Unsplash

The U.S. Senate voted to avert a freight rail shutdown on Thursday with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voting yes, and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, voting no.

House Joint Resolution 100 imposes an employment contract on tens of thousands of rail workers who threatened to strike, throwing the economy in turmoil, in a fight for paid sick days.

