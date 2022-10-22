The state of Alaska just completed its first land sale of the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project land west of Nenana this week.
Of 27 parcels, 24 were sold to 15 apparent high bidders; 12 listed an Alaska address, including those who bought four of the largest parcels, according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
The state sees the 140,000-acre agriculture project as a potential long-term step in addressing Alaska’s lack of food security. Eventually, up to 30,000 acres will be put out to bid.
The remaining three parcels will be available for over-the-counter sale on Nov. 2.
Native Movement, a nonprofit with a Fairbanks office, was among the apparent high bidders on behalf of Tlaa Deneldel Community Group. The group received two adjoining parcels just over 42 acres in combined size for $39,300.
However, getting two parcels was called a bittersweet moment by Eva Burk, a Nenana resident and part of Tlaa Deneldel Community Group. While Native Movement got two parcels, it “means the sale went through.”
Burk, like many Nenana residents, Native organizations and advocacy groups, originally called for the land sale to be paused until the state conducted more outreach with Native groups and conducted more thorough soil analysis.
“We didn’t think the land sale was viable — environmentally, technically or economically,” Burk said. “It’s bittersweet because it means other people are coming into our lands.”
According to a news release from Native Movement, Tlaa Deneldel Community Group “raised money through crowdfunding to bid on parcels … in an effort to protect ancestral lands.”
The Department of Natural Resources and its agriculture division have stated they have done their due diligence, including outreach, scoping meetings and talks with Alaska Native organizations, residents and corporations.
Erik “Moe” Johnson, a state natural resource specialist who has spent a decade on the project, said new land owners will have to follow certain guidelines before they can begin developing the property for agricultural use.
Apparent high bidders need to submit a state farm conservation plan to the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District for review by March 16. The conservation district will forward plans along with their comments to the Division of Agriculture for final approval, a process that can take up to 60 days, and a sales contract must be processed.
“Once an Apparent High Bidder has a sales contract, they can begin to develop and make use of the land,” Johnson said by email.
Even under optimistic projections, it will be awhile before the land can be developed.
“Preparing the land for crop production is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2023,” Johnson said. “Farmers will need to wait for spring moisture from snowmelt to dry out before they bring heavy machinery into the planned field.”
Johnson added crop or livestock development depends on farmers’ resources and the amount of clearing done on the land. The state would require at least 25% to be cleared within five years of a completed sales contract.
The state has also acknowledged the need to promote sustainable agriculture techniques to avoid issues seen in industrial-scale farming in Lower 48 states like Iowa.
“It could take anywhere from a week to multiple years,” Johnson said. “It is anticipated that motivated farmers will be planting on at least a portion of their land in the summer of 2024.”
It’s about the same time the state expects to conduct its next agricultural land sale.
But local Nenana tribal members, including Burk, still have concerns about farming practices.
“What’s so disturbing is the amount of money being spent without foresight,” Burk said. “This environment isn’t meant for that type of agriculture. Industrial agriculture will ultimately destroy this environment.”
That concern prompted her group to bid on lots, in a way, to preserve some of the land traditionally used for subsistence hunting.
The goal is to show other tribal entities that we can train our young people on how to get back to traditional use areas and regain skills that are still useful today,” Burk said. The auction, she added, “gives us an opportunity to show other tribes what food sovereignty means in the future.”
The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to start road improvements for the existing 12 miles of Totchaket Road, a rough road with severe rutting and three narrow bridges.
Construction is expected to run from the end of October through December. Initial work will include brush clearing, resurfacing the road and turnouts, and fixing existing rutted areas.
Bridge work and new drainage is scheduled to start early next year.
Eventually, DOT plans to extend the road another 19 miles west toward the Kantishna River.