The Alaska Department of Natural Resources completed its first Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project, selling around 2,000 acres to 15 bidders, including a local Nenana tribal organization that has concerns about potential impacts, including industrial-scale farming. Department of Transportation photo

The state of Alaska just completed its first land sale of the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project land west of Nenana this week.

Of 27 parcels, 24 were sold to 15 apparent high bidders; 12 listed an Alaska address, including those who bought four of the largest parcels, according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

