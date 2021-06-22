Lt. Col. William J. Hassey is the new commander of Clear Space Force Station. He assumed command at a special ceremony at Clear on June 16.
Outgoing commander is Lt. Col. Shahn S. Rashid, who is heading to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. for his next posting. He was commander at Clear for the past year.
The change of command is an annual event. It includes the ritual of the outgoing commander relinquishing the flag of command and the new commander accepting the flag of command. This symbolic tradition dates back as far as Roman times. In the 18th century, the first formal military manual was introduced during the reign of King Frederick the Great of Prussia and organizational flags were developed for particular units. That flag was passed on to each new commander.
Lt. Col Hassey is the senior military assistant for the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration (SAF/SP) at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. As acting director of staff, he orchestrates five directorates to include 85 joint service military, civilian, contractor, and federally funded research and development corp. He also serves as principal advisor to the unit leadership by planning, organizing and overseeing day to day and strategic activities of staff.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.