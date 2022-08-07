The Clear Fire began June 21, 2022, with a lightning strike. By the time it was brought under control more than a month later, it had burned 72,188 acres. One life was lost and 35 structures were devoured by fire, including one year-round residence. At one point, more than 550 personnel were working to control the blaze and to prevent it from reaching any additional structures.
Some of the cabins lost were homestead cabins, built long ago in the Clear Sky Homestead area. These were the destinations of dreams that are now only precious memories. Owners of three of those cabins reflected on what the cabins meant to them and how they feel about their sudden destruction.