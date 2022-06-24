As the nearly 2,000-acre Clear Fire continues to burn less than 10 miles from the city of Anderson, the Denali Borough is finalizing an evacuation plan for residents should the blaze pose a direct threat to the community.
The lightning-caused fire grew to roughly 1,931 acres, according to a Situation Report from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. As of Thursday afternoon, the Clear Fire was 7½ miles from Anderson, Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Sam Harrell said. The fire is burning on the east side of the Teklanika River.
Four fire crews and a total of 90 personnel, including air and ground crews, are working to control the perimeter of the fire and prevent the blaze from reaching cabins along the Teklanika River. Two crews are directly attacking the northern end of the fire, while the other two are doing structure protection around the cabins.
Cool and overcast conditions during the day on Wednesday and Thursday, helped to moderate the blaze, said Harrell, but the fire grew on its south and east ends. The conditions are “helping to keep activity down and are allowing us to go direct,” said Harrell.
The concern is that the weekend forecast is for extremely warm and dry weather. “It’s important that they can get work done on the northern side now before it gets too hot,” Harrell explained.
The priority and main focus right now is protecting the Teklanika cabins, as these are most directly at threat. “We’re starting with the cabins,” Harrell said. However, firefighters in Anderson are assessing structures, he added.
The Denali Borough mayor and the borough’s emergency services director were in Anderson Thursday speaking with residents about the situation.
“Forestry is doing a great job leading the response,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “The city of Anderson and borough are receiving regular updates and putting together plans in the event the fire presents more of a threat.”
The borough on Thursday worked on finalizing evacuation plans for the community. According to Harrell, the plan is for residents to evacuate once the fire is two miles from Anderson.
The Denali Borough and city of Anderson will use the “Ready, Set, Go” format for any notices or evacuations during fire operations, according to the Alaska Fire Service.
“Ready” means you should work to prepare your property by creating defensible space. “Set” means youu should prepare a “go kit” and include items such as prescription medications, emergency supplies, and important documents. Residents should have an action plan and make sure you are familiar with your local emergency notification system. “Go” means you should grab your “go kit” and leave immediately.
The Alaska Fire Service made the following recommendations to the Denali Borough and city of Anderson:
Ready: All areas including the city of Anderson, Clear, Clear SFS, Anderson subdivision and the Kobe Ag subdivision.
Set: All cabins along the Teklanika River that are between two and five miles of the current fire perimeter.
GO: All cabins along the Teklanika River that are within two miles of the current fire perimeter.
“We’re just appreciative of the collaboration and support of folks from all over,” Walker said. “A lot of fires are burning and Alaska resources are stretched thin.”
The Clear Fire was reported to be roughly 100 acres when initially discovered on Tuesday. Winds created high levels of activity and it expanded to more than 1,000 acres within a few hours on Tuesday night.
Harrell warned residents that “the Interior is still very dry” and urged Alaskans to be extremely mindful of the high fire potential in the coming days.