The Clear Fire has grown to 5,500 acres leading to the “Go” evacuation recommendation for residents in Kobe Ag, Quota and Anderson subdivisions on Friday afternoon.
Only one person appears to have taken advantage of evacuation facilities and spent the night at Tri-Valley School Friday night. That person then opted to relocate to Fairbanks. Evacuation facilities are also available in Nenana.
As of Saturday, the fire’s most active edge was three miles north of the Kobe Ag, Quota and Anderson subdivisions (which is not the city of Anderson). Access to the areas is at Mile 275.2 Parks Highway. The fire continued to spread south.
The Northwest Type 2 Incident Management Team 10 took over operational management of the fire Saturday. Teams routinely rotate during fire operations.
Also on Saturday, dozers and hand crews worked to connect existing fire breaks north and west of the Kobe Ag, Quota and Anderson subdivisions. Crews also continued protecting structures and Native allotments along the Teklanika River corridor and in the Kobe Ag subdivision. Helicopters shuttled equipment and supplies to the areas of the fire inaccessible by road.
Saturday’s weather forecast was warm with low humidity so active fire behavior was likely to happen again, according to Alaska Fire Information. The fire is still six miles northwest of the city of Anderson, but firefighters are working to prepare that area as a precaution. Watch for information updates on the Denali Borough website at www.denaliborough.com and the Denali Borough Facebook page.
The Denali Borough and city of Anderson are using the “Ready, Set, Go” format for notices or evacuations during fire operations.
All areas including the city of Anderson, Clear and Clear Space Force Station are in “Ready” mode. That means residents should create defensible space around their property.
All cabins along the Teklanika River, between two and five miles of the current fire perimeter, are in “Set” mode. Those residents should prepare a "Go kit” and include items such as prescription medications, emergency supplies and important documents. Fire officials recommend having an action plan. Familiarize yourself with the local emergency notification system.
Anderson subdivision, Kobe Ag subdivision and Quota subdivision and all cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the current fire perimeter are in “Go” mode. Residents should leave immediately.
Evacuation shelter is available at Tri-Valley School in Healy, 40 miles south of the city of Anderson, and at Nenana School in Nenana, 25 miles north of the city of Anderson.
Additional information is available at Clear Fire information, 907-290-2921; Alaska Fire Information, 907-356-5511 or akfireinfo.com; and the Alaska Division of Forestry and BLM Alaska Fire Service Facebook pages.