Fire activity was again high throughout the Interior, prompting new evacuation orders for residents near the Clear Fire and the Middle Tanana Complex.
The Clear Fire
At roughly 62,000 acres, the Clear Fire is currently the largest blaze in the area. The fire has been exhibiting extreme behavior over the past few days and, despite the efforts of nearly 500 firefighters, has destroyed structures.
Firefighters, using both dozers and aerial resources, are continuing to work to protect the Kobe Agricultural Area, Anderson and Clear. However, warm temperatures, wind and low humidity levels have continued to stoke the fire, moving it closer to several residential areas.
The Denali Borough on Thursday issued “Go” orders for all properties accessed by roads, trails and driveways between Miles 273 and 280 of the Parks Highway as well as for all residents west of the Nenana River between Parks Highway mileposts 269 to 274. The “Go” order remains in place for areas accessed by Kobe Road as well.
Additionally, the borough moved several more areas into the “Set” category. This includes residents east of the Nenana River between Miles 280 and 298, residents east of the Nenana River from mileposts 270 to 273, and residents west of the Nenana River between mileposts 264 and 269, including the Bear and June Creek areas.
Despite the new evacuation orders, the Parks Highway remains open. The fire has not crossed the road as of Friday.
The Middle Tanana Complex
New evacuation orders were issued Friday for the Middle Tanana Complex, which consists of nine fires burning northeast of Delta Junction.
Residents of cabins in the Middle Salcha River and Upper Salcha River zones are in “Set” evacuation status. The lower Salcha River remains at “Ready” status.
Four of the fires picked up on Thursday and are expected to remain active. “Weather conditions created fuel and terrain-driven growth primarily on the fire perimeters,” reads a statement from fire personnel. The fires were spotting and making short uphill runs.
With low humidity and temperatures in the 70s, fire conditions are expected to remain critical. Together, fires in the Middle Tanana Complex have burned slightly over 30,500 acres.