Both the Clear and Minto Lakes fires in Interior Alaska continued to grow early this week, and firefighters are now monitoring the Middle Fork Fire near Chena Hot Springs.
The Clear Fire
The Clear Fire, driven by wind and fuel, continues to grow and move south, according to a Wednesday statement from Alaska Wildland Information. The fire was estimated to be 23,512 acres on Tuesday night, which is more than double the previous assessment of roughly 10,000 acres.
The fire is burning less than 10 miles from Anderson and even closer to the Kobe Agricultural Area, Anderson Subdivision, Quota Subdivision and cabins along the Teklanika River. Structure protection is the priority for the over 200 firefighters assigned to the Clear Fire. It is estimated to be 7% contained.
On Wednesday, hotshot crews constructed burn lines and protected structures in Kobe Ag Area as well as other residential areas in the vicinity of the fire.
The good news is that fire managers are cautiously optimistic.
“The northern edge of the fire is still at least a quarter mile from any structures, with minimal fire movement in that direction,” a statement reads. All structures in the area are prepared in case the fire does move north.
Moreover, to the east, the Clear Fire is starting to burn in marsh lands; these areas could be placed into “patrol status” and only monitored, according to a statement.
Alert remains high, however, due to warm temperatures — with highs in the 80s — and light wind is expected for the next few days, with no precipitation in the forecast.
Evacuation orders are at the “Go” level for Anderson Subdivision, Kobe Agricultural Area and the Quota Subdivision as well as cabins within two miles of the fire and all areas accessed by Kobe Ag Road. The City of Anderson, Clear, and Clear Space Force Station are at the “Ready” level.
Evacuation shelters are in place at the Tri-Valley School in Healy and the Nenana City School, although thus far just one resident has taken advantage of the facilities.
The Minto Lakes Fire
The now roughly 20,200-acre Minto Lakes Fire near Fairbanks has grown significantly over the past few days. The fire “remains highly active” despite aerial and ground suppression efforts, according to an Alaska Interagency Coordination Center situation report.
On Tuesday, the Minto Lakes Fire continued to burn in timber in the Washington Creek valley. The blaze is currently burning in the scar remaining from a 2011 fire.
As of Wednesday, there are 175 personnel assigned to the Minto Lakes Fire, which was started by lightning on June 21. Firefighters worked on the southern edge of the fire, but air resources were relatively limited due to poor air quality caused by smoke.
On Wednesday evening, a Type 2 Incident Command team will take over management of the fire. This is beneficial because the team is larger and therefore more equipped to support the “logistics and tactics” needed on the fire.
Air support will continue to take advantage of clear air to deliver resources.
Crews will also be transported up the Chatanika River Corridor via boat to help prepare and assess structures.
On the ground, dozers will work to open up existing lines to the northeast of the fire, west of the Elliott Highway.
Fire managers held a community meeting to discuss the Minto Lakes Fire on Wednesday night at the outdoor pavilion of the Ken Kunkel Community Center.
The priority now is cabins and homes along the Chatanika, where crews are doing point protection, said Ted Fusco with the Division of Forestry. Additionally, aircraft are securing the southern edge of the fire, which is nearest to homes.
A meteorologist for the fire said that there is “a great amount of concern for Friday.” Specifically, there are thunderstorms in the Friday forecast, which are expected to bring lightning but not much rain. There is therefore the potential for more lightning fires.
One of the biggest challenges has been a lack of resources due to the number of fires in Alaska and the time it takes to bring personnel from the Lower 48. However, more personnel and resources have arrived and a Type 2 Incident Command Team took over last night.
Evacuation orders are in place for residents north of the Chatanika River and west of the Murphy Dome boat launch as well as for properties in the Chatanika River Valley that are west of Shovel Creek. Areas west of Murphy Creek along the Chatanika River were asked to evacuate on Wednesday evening.
Other areas, including properties east of Shovel Creek, such as the Hayes Creek and Himalaya subdivisions, are preparing to evacuate if needed.
The Middle Fork Fire
The Alaska Division of Forestry began monitoring the Middle Fork Fire, which is burning roughly 10 miles from Chena Hot Springs. While the blaze remains relatively small — it was estimated to be slightly under 800 acres — the Middle Fork Fire is actively threatening one cabin and could pose a threat to several more in the area.
Firefighters are providing point protection for structures and allotments near the fire’s perimeter. The Hunt Memorial Cabin will be closed until fire activity calms, according to the Division of Forestry.
Smoke and fire may be visible from Chena Hot Springs Road, but there are currently no safety concerns, and the highway remains open.
Also on Wednesday night, fire personnel announced the closure of two recreational sites in the Chena River Recreation Area. The North Fork Cabin and the Red Squirrel Campground are both closed to visitors due to the North Fork Fire.