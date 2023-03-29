Clarification in regard to the editorial of March 28 ("Emergency closure of Alaska King Salmon").  The closure should have been written to describe this specific area: "Those dreams came to naught this month as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced with regret that the agency needed to cancel king salmon sportfishing for 2023 in all Cook Inlet waters north of the latitude at Bluff Point."

A member of the State Fish board kindly offered the News-Miner this important information: 