Clarification in regard to the editorial of March 28 ("Emergency closure of Alaska King Salmon"). The closure should have been written to describe this specific area: "Those dreams came to naught this month as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced with regret that the agency needed to cancel king salmon sportfishing for 2023 in all Cook Inlet waters north of the latitude at Bluff Point."
A member of the State Fish board kindly offered the News-Miner this important information:
Currently there are a total of 19 salmon stocks in the state that have a Stock of Concern designation. Of those 15 are King Salmon Stocks, 13 with a Stock of Management Concern designation and 2 of them with a Stock of Yield Concern designation. The following link can be used to access this information from ADFG website. When a stock is given a stock of concern designation the Board will adopt an Action Plan to address the issue. However, management measures may be taken in excess of the regulations overseeing that fishery under its management plan and/or the Action Plan implemented for that fishery if it holds a Stock of Concern designation. If the Department of Fish and Game's pre-season forecast are very low they will restrict or close fisheries sometimes before and sometimes during the season as needed to provide for the health of the fishery and in an effort to follow the management plan for that fishery and to meet escapement goals. Similarly, they will open or relax management measures under the management plan if the run is strong enough to allow for fishing effort or harvest and management objectives are being met. Saying that King closures apply "mostly" to the Cook Inlet streams does not inform the public of the process by which fisheries are managed. Also attached is a link where one can access ADFG emergency orders and press releases by region of the state. Please note that the link provided directs you to sport fishing emergency orders and press releases- not commercial, subsistence or personal use fishers.