Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly has held city office — council member and mayor — for almost 12 years and said this last week has presented the most challenging weather for snow removal that he has seen.
The snow is one thing but the wind, rain and ice. “It’s the worst,” Matherly said.
Snow removal crews are working around the clock, and extra equipment has been leased to have neighborhoods in the city of Fairbanks mucked out by the end of the weekend, the mayor said during a Thursday interview.
One thing he wants city residents to know is, “We are going to come back for the berms.” That work starts Friday.
Matherly’s phone has been blowing up in recent days as back-to-back winter storms have gummed up city services. A schedule for snow removal is posted on the city website but the mayor said it’s fluid.
“Nothing has really been running exactly as planned at the moment,” he said. “We are making big dents today.” That included Hamilton Acres. “They are looking pretty good over there.”
The mayor said snow berm removal is anticipated to go on through Saturday.
A statement on the city website asks residents to limit driving while snow-clearing is underway.
“We’ve got 35 below coming next week, and we can’t run the trucks so we’ve got to get it done over the weekend,” Matherly said.
Snow removal isn’t the only city service impacted by the recent weather. The city paid for five hotel rooms for essential city workers to keep them safe and available for duty the next day.
In a social media post on Wednesday, the mayor asked residents for understanding about snow on the roads.
“We are doing our best as is DOT (the Alaska Department of Transportation and Pubic Facilities),” Matherly wrote on Facebook. “In some cases we make a pass to open up a lane, then go back for berms or piles. It’s very difficult, plus much of the snow this week was so wet and heavy that it wouldn’t even get through the blowers into the truck. I am thankful for ALL (sic) people working outside in this mess to help us. We just all need to show patience and grace (sic) we’ll get through it.”