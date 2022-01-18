Some city of Fairbanks employees will see a 10% bonus after the city council approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting supporting the financial boost.
The bonuses, worth $153,844, are from $1.53 million in salary savings from unfilled vacancies in Fiscal Year 2021, according to Margarita Bell, city finance director. They go into effect at the end of this week.
The initial resolution, sponsored by Mayor Jim Matherly, called for a 5% bonus. Bonus amounts are derived from union salary savings and only apply to employees who have been employed at least six months.
Councilman Lonny Marney, who supported the original ordinance passed in October, said the 5% bonus was too low, especially for those who worked extensive overtime hours and missed family events.
“I think we owe our employees at least 10% because they stuck with us thick and thin,” Marney said.
The bonuses stem from a plan adopted by the council in October to both recognize employees and address recruiting and retention issues as the city struggled to keep its workforce.
Hinders capital projects
Councilman Jerry Cleworth, the lone councilmember to vote no on the overall resolution, disagreed with the resolution, citing it as unfair to all employees and for using money that should be spent on capital infrastructure projects.
From 2016 to 2020, the city saved a cumulative $6 million from vacant positions. The savings were swept into capital improvement projects, on top of other infrastructure funds.
“This is the only other source of money we have left on the table at the end of the year,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth said it was a mistake to dip into the funds “because it’s chipping away” as a source of funding for major projects it otherwise can no longer afford.
‘Doesn’t value employees’
Cleworth also said he could not remember a time before 2010 where the city ever provided bonuses beyond a hiring one. He added he’s sponsored bonus programs in the past when he felt they were necessary.
“I’m not against bonuses, I just think that they should be used very sparingly for extenuating circumstances to help solve a problem,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth added Marney’s statement of overtime applied mostly to dispatchers and police officers, who received bonuses accordingly.
Another eight people would likely receive nothing, he added. Human Resources Director Angela Foster-Snow said those eight people are salaried employees, who are exempt from overtime.
Councilmember Aaron Gibson, who called the original ordinance flawed, agreed.
“I would prefer to see a flat amount that can go across the board and include everyone,” Gibson said. “It can’t be done like that though because of the way the ordinance is written, which is unfortunate.”
According to Bell, the finance director, the average bonus for police officers amounts to $2,762, while front line workers might get $365.
Gibson called the system unfair.
“That is such a large difference in dollar figures for people who have dangerous jobs and are away from their families,” Gibson said. “It just blows my mind.”
‘Values employees’
Councilmember Valarie Therrien supported the 10% bonus, citing employee morale.
“The whole purpose was to make the employees feel they were as important as capital projects,” Therrien said.
Councilman Jim Clark noted that any bonus option “is hard to pull back once it starts rolling.”
He called the scenario an interesting dichotomy originally started when the city was stressed, but is now at a point where negotiations are going well with at least the police union.
Angela Foster-Snow, human resources director, said the bonus structure is “for the time the employees have spent in overtime away from their families and loss of quality of life in 2021.”
Foster-Snow added the salary savings paying the bonuses reflects the number of people who had to fill in vacant positions last year “in order to make the city run and do all the things our citizens deserve.”
Matherly, the mayor, also added the bonus allocation makes sense, based on savings in each union. The police department was understaffed in 2021, while the public works department was at full strength.
“That is a difference to think about,” Matherly said.