The Fairbanks City Council passed an ordinance at its Dec. 6 meeting allowing remote participation in meetings and a resolution terminating the mayor’s Covid-19 Disaster Emergency Declaration. The Council voted against a resolution that encouraged businesses to not to implement vaccine mandates.
Proof of vaccine
The Council continued discussion on a resolution from councilmember Jim Clark regarding Fairbanks businesses requiring proof of vaccine, which ultimately failed.
After concerns were raised about divisiveness and government overreach during the last meeting, Clark agreed to revise and reintroduce it. In response to these worries, Clark’s amended proposal was written in the positive; instead of discouraging businesses from requiring proof of vaccines, it encourages those who do not. The change was reflected in the new title: “A resolution encouraging local businesses to refrain from requiring proof of vaccination.”
Clark also added a sentence that reads “The City believes all business owners have the right to operate as they see fit.”
However, the gist of the resolution — that vaccine mandates divide rather than unify — remained intact. “The Fairbanks City Council hereby encourages businesses within the City to refrain from discretionary requirements that result in the exclusion of certain citizens based on a decision regarding vaccinations that would require an individual to divulge personal medical information,” the substituted resolution reads.
Ultimately, Clark’s changes were not enough to convince the majority of the Council that the resolution should pass. It failed 4-2, with Clark and Lonny Marney as the only yes votes.
Remote participation and the Disaster Emergency Declaration
The Council passed an amended ordinance that would permanently continue to allow council members and residents to participate in meetings either over the phone or in person, which was originally only permitted due to the Covid-19 Emergency Disaster Declaration. Instead of just continuing to extend the declaration (which was what the Council had been doing) council members Valerie Therrien and Aaron Gibson introduced Ordinance 6188.
During the last meeting, concerns were raised that the original proposal did not place enough restrictions on remote participation for council members. It is the job of members to physically be in meetings, some members argued. Therrien and Gibson introduced an amended version, which passed.
The substitute ordinance allows members to participate remotely, but only if they cannot attend in person. The physical absence is limited to six consecutive meetings for a medical reason and two consecutive meetings for non-medical reasons in a calendar year.
Lastly, the Council voted 4-2 to terminate the Mayor’s Emergency Disaster Declaration, with the majority of members stating that it was no longer necessary. The main reason that the declaration has been extended for so long was in order to keep remote participation an option, which was addressed through Ordinance 6188.