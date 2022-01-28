A recent council-approved city employee bonus was revisited and ultimately upheld Thursday after a councilmember was discovered to have a potential conflict of interest.
Conflict?
According to a city attorney memorandum, Councilmember June Rogers had a possible conflict “because her spouse is a City employee who will receive money, albeit a small amount from the approved bonus.”
The council on Jan. 17 approved a 10% bonus for city employees based on salary savings in fiscal year 2021. The bonuses total $153,844 and the measure passed 5-1. The salary savings is normally put into capital improvement project accounts. The council in October adopted an ordinance to appropriate a percentage of the savings for an employee incentive program, based on savings from each union.
Rogers, at the start of the meeting, apologized for the potential oversight in the conflict of interest and asked to recuse herself from future votes or discussion related to the topic.
Mayor Jim Matherly ruled Rogers had no conflict based upon research and discussion with the city attorney.
“Each person on this body votes for sweeping ordinances and resolutions for the city every time … that benefits everyone, including council members,” Matherly said. Matherly said the approved bonuses benefit 200 employees, not just Rogers’s husband.
‘A mess’
Council members appealed the mayor’s decision, in part to foster a discussion about the topic.
Councilmember Jim Clark called the entire affair a mess. Clark had voted on Jan. 17 against an amendment to raise bonuses from 5% to 10%, but voted for the overall resolution. Clark was also against the overall ordinance that created the bonus program.
“When you come up against this type of thing where you’re dealing with other people’s bonuses and you’re a councilmember that has a spouse working for the city, you better make sure you don’t have a conflict,” Rogers said.
However, Clark said it was pointless to revisit a vote on the approved bonuses or the percentage to be given to employees.
“I disagree with the idea of giving something out and then taking it back,” Clark said. He added he wants to get rid of the overall program because it takes away money from capital improvements.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien agreed, saying debating the issue was similar to departing the overall program again.
“If you don’t like it, do something in the future to get rid of it, but at present, the issue is what amount of money are we willing to give employees at this time,” Therrien said.
‘Flawed program’
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who voted against the bonuses on Jan. 17, disagreed and said the program remained the center of discussion.
“It was greatly flawed and should have never been adopted,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth said the bonuses are uneven and takes money away from capital projects.
“If I were someone that was burned out, I would wait for that bonus to get into my pocket and then cut out, but there is no incentive to stay,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth called the minimal contributions toward the capital projects and purchases as “a system designed to fail.”
Matherly chastised Cleworth for “doing a lot of catastrophizing” and reminded him the council majority approved the overall bonus in a majority, even if Rogers’s vote was set aside.
He said staffing remains the bigger picture, and the bonuses are meant to reward employees who have had to work overtime to make up for staffing shortages during the pandemic.
“We’re trying our best to do something for the employees that work their tails off,” Matherly said. “At this point, the toothpaste is out of the tube.”
Like Therrien, he said the council could elect not to approve a bonus next year.
“Let’s get the checks out now and decide if you want to replace [the program] later,” Matherly said.
The council upheld the raises in a 4-1 vote, with Rogers abstaining and Cleworth voting no.