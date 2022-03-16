A proposed resolution adding a land acknowledgement statement to Fairbanks City Council meetings was turned down Monday in a 4-2 vote.
Former council member Shoshana Kun and Councilmembers Valerie Therrien and June Rogers originally sponsored the resolution in August before it was referred to the city’s diversity council. The statement acknowledges the Native Dena people and their traditional lands, which includes Fairbanks. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education, Borough Assembly and the University of Alaska Fairbanks currently recite land acknowledgements.
Councilmember Lonny Marney said he appreciated when Kun would personally recite a land acknowledgement at the end of a meeting “because it meant something to her and to me.” However, ones such as those read at the assembly, he said, “are generic to me.”
Marney wasn’t opposed to a city employee or resident reciting the statement during public comments and said it “would mean more.”
On March 8, the diversity council passed a final statement crafted by Denakkanaaga elders, according to a diversity council memo to the city council.
Marney also asked if Rogers would be willing to read it at the end as part of council comments. Rogers said it was better suited to be placed at the start of the meeting, based on community input.
“As a group we (the council) share a prayer and the pledge (of allegiance),” Rogers said. “This is something equally respectful in the same fashion.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said a land statement would defeat an already achieved goal of tightening council meeting times. Adding a statement, he said, would cut into discussion, presentations and ceremonial business. Instead, he proposed adding it to the council’s collection of permanent historical documents.
Therrien called Cleworth’s motion “disingenuous” since it would take “less than a minute to say.”
“If we don’t pass this I think it’s going to be a slap in the face of the Native people in our community,” Therrien said. “We don’t spend enough time coordinating with our local Native organizations, and I think this is one way to do it.”
Rogers said she would support having it enshrined on the wall and having it said at the beginning of a meeting from someone “who spoke from the heart.” Therrien agreed to read the statement if the original resolution passed.
Cleworth’s amendment failed in a split 3-3 vote, with Mayor Jim Matherly absent to break a tie. The overall resolution failed with a 4-2 vote, with only Rogers and Therrien supporting it.
Golden Heart Plaza lease
Festival Fairbanks’ lease with the city for Golden Heart Plaza will be up soon, which was the focus of a council work session Monday.
Julie Jones, the executive director for Festival Fairbanks, provided a brief presentation on the riverfront plaza’s history since its completion in 1987. The plaza serves as a central hub on the Chena River Walk for community events and major festivals.
There are concerns about safety and harassment by vagrants, Councilmember Jim Clark said.
“My thought is to see if there are opportunities to make it more privately owned,” Clark said. “This is where we drop off our tourists, but I’m not taking my kids there.”
He added he’s flexible to suggestions so long as lewd and violent behavior are curbed.
Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said the plaza is part of the downtown corridor officers have issues with in summer months. One proposal includes adding security cameras to monitor the plaza.
Clark said cameras won’t do anything to alleviate problems “if we don’t have the punch to do anything about incidents.” He asked, given the potential demolition of the Polaris Building, if the space couldn’t be better used in private hands and be utilized at all times of the year, thus cutting down on the number of disruptions.
Other council members disagreed, noting the plaza remains an important public space.
“Golden Heart Plaza is a part of our community,” Therrien said. “I don’t think we should just give up on it.”
Some suggestions include establishing a dedicated summer greeter program, securing funding for a private security or engaging Doyon, Limited to expand its security patrol to the plaza.
City Attorney Paul Ewers noted a lease renewal presents plenty of opportunities to adjust how to handle the plaza’s quality and security.