The federal in-season manager has issued an emergency closure to fishing for Chinook salmon in federal public waters of the Chignik River drainage, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The action is necessary to ensure the continued viability of the Chignik River Chinook population, a news release stated. The action prohibits all fishing for Chinook salmon, and they may not be retained or possessed. Chinook salmon accidentally caught while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.