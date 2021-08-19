For the second consecutive night, an arson fire burned a structure off Chena Hot Springs Road. A house near Mile 11 Chena Hot Springs Road was set on fire around midnight Thursday. The home was vacant at the time, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers and the North Star Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The house was within a fire service area, so firefighters took action. However, the structure is “estimated to be a total loss,” according to troopers. The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was incendiary and is investigating it as arson.
The structure appeared to have been burned from the back — the back was entirely demolished, while the front walls were still standing. The inside of the home was reduced to ashes; the only still recognizable feature was a stove. A shed just feet away was completely unscathed. The property appeared to have been uninhabited and was littered with old cars and empty beer cans.
The most recent fire occurred less than 24 hours after another arson fire that took place just a mile away. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the building that was formerly Wagons North Trading Post, located near Mile 10 Chena Hot Springs Road, was set on fire.
The Thursday morning blaze is the 10th arson fire in the Two Rivers vicinity. Law enforcement believe that eight of the arson fires — those that occurred between miles 19 and 23 of Chena Hot Springs Road — are connected.
However, Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel cautioned against lumping the Wednesday and Thursday morning fires in with the others. It has “not been determined that it is related to the others,” he said. McDaniel noted that law enforcement are still very early in their investigation of the two most recent fires. It therefore has not been ruled out that they are connected to the others.
One reason McDaniel said law enforcement believe the fires near Two Rivers are connected is due to their proximity. Eight of the fires took place about four miles apart, but roughly 10 miles from the two most recent blazes.
The suspicious fires began in May and have continued throughout the summer. Before Wednesday, the last fire was on July 24.
The community of Two Rivers has pulled together to create a reward fund for the individual who provides law enforcement with information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals behind the fires. According to Pleasant Valley Community Association treasurer Bob Sugden, the reward fund is currently up to $23,000.
Individuals with information about any of the fires are encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://a.tip.411.com/a/80208, through the AKtips app, or through text by sending the keyword AKTIPS to 847411.