A Hope man has been charged with in connection with the fatal shooting of a moose hunter earlier this month near Chicken.
Troopers were notified on Sept. 11 that Micheal Easley, 74, of Wasilla, had been shot during a moose hunt approximately 8½ miles off the Taylor Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers. A U.S. Army helicopter located and transported Easley to Fort Wainwright, and he was later taken to a Fairbanks hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Robert Geller, 42, was hunting with Michael Easley and Michael’s son, Kevin, when the fatal shooting happened. Troopers say Geller shot and killed Easley after Geller was told not to fire into the brush because Gellar didn’t have a clear view of his target, according to troopers. Geller fired, “ ... despite having no clear picture of what he was shooting at and after being told by another member of the hunting party that Easley was not at the camp and that he shouldn’t shoot,” the trooper dispatch stated.
Geller was arrested Tuesday at his home in Hope and charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.
The News-Miner has requested Geller’s charging documents from the Alaska Court System.