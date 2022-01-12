Big changes are coming to the Parks Highway at Mile 231, about six miles south of the entrance to Denali National Park.
A new Denali National Park-owned wayside with parking and restrooms will be built across from the trailhead of Triple Lakes Trail. Turning lanes will be added at the wayside at Mile 231 for drivers turning into Denali Park Village, as well as an acceleration lane past Denali Grizzly Bear Resort. Turning lanes will be added at Mile 230 into Village View subdivision and just south of there, at the entrance to a future AHTNA Native Corporation hotel.
A multi-use pedestrian/bicycle path underneath the Nenana River bridge will mean pedestrians won’t have to dash across the Parks Highway between Denali Grizzly Bear Resort and Denali Park Village. Pathways under both ends of the bridge will connect park trails and the new wayside. Those pathways will be ADA compliant.
In a separate project, the National Park Service will build a pedestrian bridge from the boat launch at Denali Park Village to the other side of the river. That project is slated for 2025.
This project has been on the Denali Borough’s priority list for a long time for pedestrian safety. Currently, there is limited parking for Triple Lakes Trail on the west side of the highway and the Oxbow Trail on the east side of the highway. Visitors often walk across the Parks Highway bridge over the Nenana River to reach these trailheads. With fast moving traffic, that can be a dangerous walk for pedestrians.
Initially, designers considered adding a pedestrian lane to the bridge itself, but adopted option dropped the price from $50 million to $25 million.
“That bridge still has many years of life yet,” said Carl Heim, DOT project engineer, at a virtual public hearing on the project.
The pedestrian bridge is an entirely different source of funding and is spearheaded by Denali National Park, not the Alaska Department of Transportation. The park has design and construction monies in hand, he said.
Clearing for the wayside began this fall. Construction is expected to happen this summer and be complete by October.
Local residents tuned in to a virtual public hearing recently to learn how the project could disrupt local traffic and daily life. Construction delays are inevitable, Heim said, but he said they will not be extensive. He agreed to work with businesses on timetables, like raft companies.
Many local residents expressed concern about the speed of traffic at Mile 231.
The Denali National Park sign, a popular photo stop for visitors, will be relocated to the entrance of the wayside, so vehicles can park safely for photo stops.
Contractors will use the state-owned gravel pit in Village View subdivision, located right in the middle of the neighborhood. The staging area will include equipment storage, gravel crushing and asphalt production, so it will be a noisy summer for those who live nearby. Kelly Painter of Great Northwest said workers will be active in the pit 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, occasionally on weekends.
The turn lane into the AHTNA property near Mile 230 is being partially funded by AHTNA, Heim said. AHTNA plans to build a 150-room lodge and outlying buildings at that location, he said. Developing the turn lane now, before the hotel is built, prevents returning to build a turn lane in the future, he said.
More information available at the project website, dot.alaska.gov/nreg/parks231.