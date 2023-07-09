On July 4, 1923, pioneer aviator Carl Ben Eielson flew from Fairbanks to Nenana in his “Jenny,” an airplane that now hangs from the ceiling at Fairbanks International Airport.

That historic flight, just 50 miles, soon led to Eielson launching the first commercial air service in Interior Alaska, hauling passengers and cargo to outlying mining towns.

