On July 4, 1923, pioneer aviator Carl Ben Eielson flew from Fairbanks to Nenana in his “Jenny,” an airplane that now hangs from the ceiling at Fairbanks International Airport.
That historic flight, just 50 miles, soon led to Eielson launching the first commercial air service in Interior Alaska, hauling passengers and cargo to outlying mining towns.
Eielson even flew back to Nenana on July 15, 1923 — the day President Warren Harding visited to mark the completion and the Interior Alaska Railroad — and put on an aerial acrobatic show.
That first flight will be celebrated in Nenana on July 15, when the centennial of the Alaska Railroad is also celebrated.
Local aviators plan a fly-in and drones from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are expected to be there, according to Michael Hubert of the Pioneer Air Museum.
Museum officials will offer a presentation to the public about the historic flight and present a bronze plaque to the city of Nenana for permanent display. The museum will host a booth with information about the Pioneer Air Museum and aviation in the Interior.
The museum is working toward being more involved in community events and celebrating that first flight is the perfect opportunity to do that, according to Hubert.
“As a museum, we wanted to be part of it,” he said. “Carl Ben Eielson is pretty much the one who got everything rolling here. He was a teacher, a pilot, an explorer.”
Hubert said he is looking forward to sharing Eielson’s historic journey with visitors.
