The Covid-19 surge continues in Alaska, but health officials are cautiously optimistic that the Omicron peak may be finally turning in a different direction.
“There’s a lot of transmission right now, but we hope that it will drop precipitously in the weeks ahead,” state Epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported thousands of new cases on Wednesday. Last week, cases declined for the first time since late December.
Cases
DHSS reported 4,147 new cases on Wednesday; among residents, there were 1,740 cases on Monday, followed by 1,248 on Tuesday, according to the data dashboard. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, there were 302 new cases on Monday and 185 on Tuesday. As of Thursday, five cases of the new BA.2 Omicron variant have been detected in Alaska.
Alaska continues to have the highest rate of Covid cases per capita, but it is possible that the worst is over. Cases in the state decreased by 19% last week compared to the week prior. While this is a promising sign that cases may decrease, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said another indicator that surge is waning is when different areas of the state are no longer on high alert for virus transmission, which has not yet occurred.
“Cases are starting to maybe plateau,” Zink said cautiously on Thursday. But, she added, it is still too soon to be sure and health officials will have a better sense of the state of the surge next week.
While the lower case rate will provide some relief, Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center senior medical officer Dr. Alisa Alexander noted that it will take about a month to return to the pre-Omicron case levels if cases drop at the same rate that they climbed.
“We still have a few more weeks to a month of dealing with this wave, but we hope the downward trend is as quick as it has been in other states,” said Dr. Leif Thompson with Chief Andrew Isaac.
Hospitalizations and deaths
As has been the case with past variants, hospitalizations and deaths peak after cases. Alaska’s hospitalization rate rose significantly last week and has increased again this week. On Wednesday, the state reported 24 recent hospitalizations over the past two days. There are 184 patients diagnosed with the virus, with an additional 13 people under investigation, bringing the total to 197. This brings the hospitalization rate to 16.1%, with five patients on ventilators.
“Hospitals are full but operating well,” Zink said. According to Zink, hospitals are handling this surge well mainly due to experience. During the Delta wave, healthcare workers became extremely skilled at treating large numbers of patients efficiently, techniques which they have now applied during Omicron.
Alexander explained that, even though Omicron is typically milder than previous variants, hospitalization rates are high due to the sheer number of people who have contracted the virus. Additionally, hospitals — including Chief Andrew Isaac — are strained due to staff shortages, as many workers are forced to take time off of work due to Covid.
To mitigate both transmission and disruption to services, Chief Andrew Isaac transitioned most services to telehealth, which appears to be helping. “It seems like we’re getting to a point where we’re seeing the end of the tunnel” in terms of the number of workers out, Thompson said. “We hope the worst has passed,” Alexander added.
While case numbers are dropping elsewhere in the United States, deaths have not yet started to decline. This means it will likely be over a month before the death toll of Omicron becomes apparent.
Alaska reported eight deaths on Wednesday, including the first among children less than a year old. Two Alaskan children under 12 months old succumbed to Covid in the Anchorage area.
There was one recent death, of a Soldotna man in his 70s on Feb. 1.