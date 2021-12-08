A suspected Canadian hacker is facing federal charges in the United States in connection with a cyber attack against the state of Alaska, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.
Matthew Philbert, 31, was indicted Sept. 18, 2020, on one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers and one count of fraud and related activity following a joint investigation with Canadian authorities, according to court filings.
Philbert is accused of coordinating “numerous ransomware attacks” on businesses, government agencies and private individuals throughout Canada as well as “cyber related offenses in the United States,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.
According to the indictment, Philbert and unnamed co-conspirators “intentionally caused and attempted to cause damage without authorization to a protected computer owned by the State of Alaska” in April 2018.
The indictment states: “the offense caused and would, if completed, have caused ... impairment of the medical examination, diagnosis, treatment and care of 1 or more individuals; a threat to public health and safety; and damage affecting 10 or more protected computers.”
The Department of Health and Human Services experienced a security breach on April 26, 2018, which may have disclosed personal information belonging to more than 500 individuals, however, authorities declined to identify specific entities targeted by Philbert.
“These cyber attacks would usually begin with a Malspam campaign. That’s where unsolicited emails with infected attachments were sent to the victims,” said Detective Inspector Matt Watson, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) during Wednesday’s press conference.
If an individual opened the infected email attachment, Philbert could reportedly gain access to the victim’s computer, webcam and online banking information and deploy malware and ransomware in the future, Watson explained.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson, District of Alaska applauded international efforts to combat the evolving and growing threat of cybercrime.
“Cybercriminals are a dangerous threat and together with our law enforcement partners, we will use all our available resources to bring cybercriminals who target Alaskans to justice, wherever they are,” Wilson said in a statement.
In Canada, Philbert is charged charges with possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief, fraud and unauthorized use of a computer. He is currently being held in custody at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa pending further appearances, the release said.