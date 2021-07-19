Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9, ending pandemic restrictions in place since March 2020.
The new measures apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents currently residing in the United States, the Canadian government announced Monday. Americans have been banned from entering Canada for nonessential travel to mitigate the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“Thanks to the hard work of Canadians, rising vaccination rates and declining Covid-19 cases, the government of Canada is able to move forward with adjusted border measures,” the Canadian government said.
Other travel restrictions will ease on Aug. 9.
• International flight restrictions will end at five additional Canadian airports: in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton. A government mandate for a three-night hotel stay for air travelers entering Canada also will end.
• Canadian citizens and permanent residents traveling to the U.S. for less than 72 hours will be able to undergo a mandated pre-entry Covid-19 test in Canada. They will no longer be required to have the test in the U.S. before returning to Canada.
• Children under 12 or who are not yet eligible for vaccination in the U.S. will be allowed to enter Canada with a fully vaccinated parent, teacher or guardian who is eligible to enter. Children may still undergo entry and testing requirements upon arrival and during their stay in Canada.
Starting Sept. 7, any fully vaccinated international traveler will be permitted to enter the country, as long as Covid-19 risks to public health remain stable.
The Canadian government will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 tests unless they are randomly selected at airports and land border crossings. The government defines fully vaccinated as individuals who have completed the full course of vaccines at least 14 days prior to entering the country.
Fully vaccinated adults must submit required documentation showing proof of vaccination. Travelers are required to use the ArriveCAN app or web portal. Mandatory requirements must be met prior to departure.
Travelers are required to carry paper or digital copies of their vaccine records to show border agents. They need to have a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine if necessary.
Travelers are advised to check territorial and provincial restrictions before travel that may be different from federal measures. The Canadian government's new travel policies are subject to change if the threat of Covid-19 increases.
“As Canada looks to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S., the federal government will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated travel advice to Canadians,” the government said.
Alaska travel update
The state of Alaska posted an updated statement Monday on the Travel Alaska website. The state said that its travel mandates and orders related to Covid-19 are now travel advisories. Travel Alaska advises tourists to check with destination hosts and tour operators about their requirements.
The state of Alaska has a travel helpline for people seeking further information on health advisories. Call 1-907-258-4217.
