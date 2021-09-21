A 51-year-old cargo pilot faces charges in a series of attacks on women who endured "unimaginable horror" at a Southern California park, authorities say.
Robert Daniel Yucas of Cathedral City, California, was arrested Thursday in Anchorage on charges including kidnapping, forcible rape, attempted rape and assault with intent to commit rape, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a release.
He's accused of dragging three women into the bushes on running trails at Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo, the release said. Authorities also are investigating similar cases and asked potential victims to come forward.
An anonymous tip in a Sept. 4 San Diego case, in which Yucas has not yet been charged, provided DNA test results that led investigators to Yucas, the district attorney's office said.
Yucas now awaits extradition in Alaska, KTLA TV reported.